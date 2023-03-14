Man arrested for allegedly firing shots into unoccupied vehicle in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Southside Police Department arrested a man Monday afternoon after he allegedly shot into an unoccupied vehicle in Etowah County.

According to SPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at around 1:15 p.m. Upon arrival, Michael Wesson, 66, of Southside, approached officers unarmed at the end of a driveway. He was arrested and charged with four counts of reckless endangerment and firing a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle. He was transferred to the Etowah County Jail on $4,000.

A work crew from the Etowah County Road Department was in the area when their vehicle was struck while they were working. As officers arrived at the scene, they heard more shots being fired. A drone was used to provide first responders with a safe view of the scene.

