AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Police investigate Tucson homicide; seek information on suspect

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic,

8 days ago
Tucson police are investigating an early morning March 11 homicide where one man was killed.

According to a police statement, shortly before 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of East Benson Highway and South Park Avenue for a call regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one man, identified as 40-year-old Marte Alcorn, with a gunshot wound.

Police say they tried to save Alcorn's life until fire personnel arrived, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide unit detectives responded to continue the investigation. Police said details are still limited as they work to determine a motive for the shooting, according to the statement.

Police said they still do not have a suspect in custody yet and are urging anyone with information to contact 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

According to Tucson police statistics, this is the 11th homicide for 2023.

No other information had been released.

