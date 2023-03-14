Lakers Star Guard Wants To Remain In Los Angeles Long-Term

Returning to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline this season, 2019 All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell reportedly wants to remain with the Lakers long-term.

Drafted second overall in 2015 by the Los Angeles Lakers , D'Angelo Russell re-joined the Lakers at the trade deadline this season after being included in a three-team deal that involved Russell Westbrook as well.

Since coming back to Los Angeles, Russell has played well in his six games with the team, averaging 19.2 points, 6.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 47.2 percent from three-point range.

In the final year of his contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, it does not appear that D'Angelo Russell is having thoughts about departing Los Angeles again.

At halftime of the Lakers game against the New York Knicks on Sunday night, a game Los Angeles lost 112-108, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Russell wants to remain with the Lakers long-term.

"D’Angelo Russell very much wanted a second chance in Los Angeles with the Lakers," Wojnarowski said on ESPN, via SB Nation's Silver Screen & Roll . "And you’ve seen the impact he made coming back against Toronto the other night, playing great in a win, and again tonight. He wants to be the point guard of the future for this organization. He’ll be a free agent this summer."

Russell followed up his 28-point performance again the Toronto Raptors on March 10 with a 33-piint performance against the Knicks on Sunday, shooting 6-11 from three-point range in the loss.

On February 15, Wojnarowski stated on ESPN's NBA Countdown that there was "mutual interest" between the Lakers and D'Angelo Russell on a potential contract extension.

"Both the Lakers and D'Angelo Russell have already expressed to each other an interest in starting conversations on a contract extension," Wojnarowski said. "Russell can be a free agent this summer, but the Lakers traded for him not to be a rental.."

Remaining a member of the Lakers does appear to be something that has been on Russell's mind lately, as he recently stated in one of his postgame interviews that the "sky's the limit" should this team get the chance to go through training camp with one another.

In the midst of his eighth NBA season, Russell has certainly made an impact in his short time with the Lakers this season and Los Angeles is currently 33-35 on the season, tied with the likes of the Utah Jazz , Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans entering Monday night.

