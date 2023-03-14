Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

Lakers Star Guard Wants To Remain In Los Angeles Long-Term

By Brett Siegel,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kCuU9_0lHoO18h00

Returning to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline this season, 2019 All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell reportedly wants to remain with the Lakers long-term.

Drafted second overall in 2015 by the Los Angeles Lakers , D'Angelo Russell re-joined the Lakers at the trade deadline this season after being included in a three-team deal that involved Russell Westbrook as well.

Since coming back to Los Angeles, Russell has played well in his six games with the team, averaging 19.2 points, 6.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 47.2 percent from three-point range.

In the final year of his contract and set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, it does not appear that D'Angelo Russell is having thoughts about departing Los Angeles again.

At halftime of the Lakers game against the New York Knicks on Sunday night, a game Los Angeles lost 112-108, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Russell wants to remain with the Lakers long-term.

"D’Angelo Russell very much wanted a second chance in Los Angeles with the Lakers," Wojnarowski said on ESPN, via SB Nation's Silver Screen & Roll . "And you’ve seen the impact he made coming back against Toronto the other night, playing great in a win, and again tonight. He wants to be the point guard of the future for this organization. He’ll be a free agent this summer."

Russell followed up his 28-point performance again the Toronto Raptors on March 10 with a 33-piint performance against the Knicks on Sunday, shooting 6-11 from three-point range in the loss.

On February 15, Wojnarowski stated on ESPN's NBA Countdown that there was "mutual interest" between the Lakers and D'Angelo Russell on a potential contract extension.

"Both the Lakers and D'Angelo Russell have already expressed to each other an interest in starting conversations on a contract extension," Wojnarowski said. "Russell can be a free agent this summer, but the Lakers traded for him not to be a rental.."

Remaining a member of the Lakers does appear to be something that has been on Russell's mind lately, as he recently stated in one of his postgame interviews that the "sky's the limit" should this team get the chance to go through training camp with one another.

In the midst of his eighth NBA season, Russell has certainly made an impact in his short time with the Lakers this season and Los Angeles is currently 33-35 on the season, tied with the likes of the Utah Jazz , Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans entering Monday night.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel !

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Lakers Make A Roster Move Before Wednesday's Game
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Kevin Durant's Status For Suns-Lakers Game
Phoenix, AZ2 hours ago
Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Suns-Lakers Game
Phoenix, AZ31 minutes ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Mavs Game
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
Bucks Injury Report Against The Spurs
Milwaukee, WI2 hours ago
Tom Cruise Will Reportedly Take ‘No Part’ In Daughter Suri’s Upcoming Big Life Choice
New York City, NY22 hours ago
Parents of missing 14-year-old boy in Indiana FORCED him to wear 'disturbing' T-shirt
Eaton, IN1 day ago
Biden quietly signs one of his term's most harmful and oppressive measures yet
Washington, DC20 hours ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Shocking Report About Magic Johnson
Washington, DC1 day ago
Patrick Beverley Sent Out A Tweet After The Bulls Beat The 76ers
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Milwaukee Bucks Make A Roster Move On Tuesday
Milwaukee, WI19 hours ago
Will The Lakers Sign This Former NBA Champion?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
James Harden's Injury Status For 76ers-Bulls Game
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Anthony Davis Can Make NBA History 5 Times In Suns-Lakers Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Kevon Looney's Injury Status For Warriors-Mavs Game
Dallas, TX52 minutes ago
Ja Morant's 3-Word Tweet Is Going Viral
Memphis, TN14 minutes ago
Anthony Edwards' Injury Status For Hawks-Timberwolves Game
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Did The Warriors Give Up On James Wiseman Too Soon?
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Ja Morant's Status For Rockets-Grizzlies Game
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Steph Curry After The Warriors Lost To The Grizzlies
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Draymond Green's Blunt Quote After The Warriors Beat The Rockets
San Francisco, CA23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy