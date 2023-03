The Philadelphia Phillies have two of their stars in Team USA's lineup against Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

The Philadelphia Phillies will have two of their stars in the lineup on Monday night when Team USA faces Canada in the Group Stage of the World Baseball Classic. It comes on the heels of an 11-5 loss to Mexico on Sunday in which not a single Phillies representative was in the lineup.

Shortstop Trea Turner and catcher J.T. Realmuto get the nod on Monday evening, however slugger Kyle Schwarber was inexplicably snubbed again by manager Mark DeRosa.

Schwarber hit arguably the biggest hit of the tournament for Team USA on Saturday when he launched a three-run bomb. His absence, in favor of Cedric Mullins who will be batting ninth, is another head-scratcher.

At least DeRosa will not be playing New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil for a third night in a row after he made multiple defensive blunders against Mexico.

Instead, Tim Anderson will shift over to second while Turner mans shortstop. That creates a much more sound middle infield while giving Team USA plenty of speed in the lineup.

The United States controls their own destiny when it comes to making it out of the group stage thanks to an upset by Great Britain over Colombia. They will look to keep their hopes alive by not squandering another opportunity on Monday.

