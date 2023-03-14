ISU women's soccer hopes to see continued growth

Dustin Downey inherited an Idaho State women’s soccer program that had a combined record of 4-28-5 in the three seasons before he took over. So you can excuse him for looking deep for areas of growth, even after finishing his first season at the ISU helm 3-11-2.

“There hasn’t been a class that’s come through and stayed through,” Downey said of the almost perpetual turnover of recent ISU rosters. “I think we’re going to have some players return and help with regards to leadership, and just experience and culture. We’re really trying to grow the culture and I think that’s come a long way in terms of growth.”

If you’re more inclined to look at hard numbers, there was some growth for the Bengals last year in that area as well. While three wins — two in conference — isn’t going to suffice long-term, it’s the most wins ISU has had in a season since 2017. The Bengals also greatly improved their defense, reducing the number of goals allowed from 54 during an 18-game season in 2021 (an average of three per game) to 28 over 16 contests (1.75 per game) last fall.

“We struggled to get on the board, but we were in there fighting every game,” Downey said. “They were all close battles. I’m happy with where the team’s growth is, but there’s obviously more to do.”

The Bengals’ three wins came over Lipscomb, Sacramento State and Northern Colorado. ISU scored only 10 goals on the season, and had only two games where they scored more than one — a 4-2 loss to Weber State, and the 2-0 victory over Northern Colorado on senior day. The Bengals were shut out eight times, and lost five games by 1-0 scores. Emerson Grafton, a freshman forward, and Kaylyn Buchanan, a sophomore striker, led the Bengals with two goals apiece.

The quest for growth began with the coaching staff, where Downey was in his first year as a head coach at the Division-I level, and where he was getting accustomed to West Coast soccer.

“All my soccer background and coaching background has been in the South and the Midwest,” he said. “So coming out here is learning who are the opponents, what do those teams look like, what do they have, and what do I need to do to get my team to that level. It was a learning curve for me and my staff.”

The first-year coaching staff was not helped by an early-season injury jag. Downey brought in four recruits in his first season, and three of them went down before, or just into Big Sky Conference play. Marta Nieto, a junior defender who transferred from Oral Roberts, suffered a torn ACL four games into the season. Rachell Fullmer, a transfer forward from Minot State, played six games before the ACL bug bit her. Kylie Hennessey, a freshman forward, dropped a weight on her toe, breaking it and ending her season after 10 games.

“We had one (recruit) who played with us all season and she was great — Ashlee Brentlinger, a transfer (midfielder) from Florida Gulf Coast,” said Downey. “She was phenomenal. With that, we’ve put a large emphasis on recruiting for this next class. We’ve got a lot of kids coming in, and a lot of those kids are attacking players.”

The list of incoming recruits includes...

Transfers

Alyson Starbuck, Midvale, Utah, defender, Salt Lake Community College

Saydree Bell, Pocatello Highland High School, forward, Weber State

Brooklyn Kouns, Klein, Texas, midfielder, Baylor

Freshmen

Lydia Keller, Idaho Falls, goalie

Payton Reed, Colorado, midfielder

Sienna Latta, Minnesota, forward

Daphne Egelhoff, Nevada, midfielder

Ashlee Leonetti, California, midfielder

Trinity Hale, California, goalkeeper

Rylee Lewis, California, forward

Samantha Steele, California, defender

Samantha Esparza, California, forward

Isa Winton, Colorado, forward

Downey suffered only two transfers among his returners this year, Debra Pond and Gabby Warta, who each scored a goal and had two assists last season. He says his most impactful returners are forwards Aisley Allen and Buchanan, and midfielders Brentlinger, Jordan Roth, Cailin Butterbaugh and Peyton Dion. Kelsey Jargstorf, who started 13 games and gave up 1.53 goals per game, returns as the most experienced goalie.

“You’re starting to see some of these juniors and seniors be here throughout their career, which is really nice,” Downey said. “We had some young players — Emerson Grafton had a great freshman season. She’ll be back. Mary Za, also a freshman, will be back next year. She’s looked really good.”

The Bengals started spring workouts recently, and played a truncated exhibition game at Northwest Nazarene, which was a welcome opportunity for ISU to get on a real soccer pitch. The inclement late winter weather combined with the ongoing renovations at Holt Arena to make it difficult for the Bengals to get practice time.

“I think it’s probably been one of the bigger challenges I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Downey said. “Obviously Davis Field is still covered in snow and it’s been pretty much consistently covered in snow, so we haven’t been able to use that. But we do have the ICCU turf practice field we can get on — if the temperatures are warm enough. If it’s too cold, we have to call it.”

Local fans will get a chance to see the Bengals on April 1, when they will host Brigham Young and Montana in a three-way round-robin matchup of 70-minute games at Davis Field.

“Those are good teams in the area, and they will give us a good test,” Downey said. “That will help us get better and find out what things we need to get better at coming into the fall.”

ISU will end its spring season the following weekend with another round-robin matchup with Salt Lake Community College and Westminster in Salt Lake City.

“I’m pretty excited about the fall,” Downey said. “We’re bringing in lot of exciting players. I’m excited to get them here and they’re excited to be here… I think they’re all going to be here April 1. They want to come out together as a group, check it out, see us play and hang out with the team. So I’m excited that they’re excited.”

