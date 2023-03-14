East, West Elementary students host art show

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students from East and West Elementary Schools showcased their artistic talents in the “All Creatures Great and Small Art Show” Saturday. Students were able to see their artwork displayed and share it with their families and loved ones. Artwork centered on animals and their habitats.

Judith McBrayer, who is the art teacher for both schools, was excited to see her students show off their talents. McBrayer said she tried to ensure every single student had a piece of artwork on display. She said she hopes to have more events like this one in the future.

