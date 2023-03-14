Open in App
Cullman, AL
See more from this location?
The Cullman Tribune

East, West Elementary students host art show

By Tiffany McKoy,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299QF6_0lHoIfEo00

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students from East and West Elementary Schools showcased their artistic talents in the “All Creatures Great and Small Art Show” Saturday. Students were able to see their artwork displayed and share it with their families and loved ones. Artwork centered on animals and their habitats.

Judith McBrayer, who is the art teacher for both schools, was excited to see her students show off their talents. McBrayer said she tried to ensure every single student had a piece of artwork on display. She said she hopes to have more events like this one in the future.

Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cullman, AL newsLocal Cullman, AL
Wallace State Welding hosts North Alabama High School Welding Competition
Hanceville, AL2 days ago
‘I love where I’m at now’; Restoring Women Outreach hosts inaugural fundraiser
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Cullman Middle School construction update
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WSCC Allegro Dance Theatre to present Dance Showcase March 23
Hanceville, AL2 days ago
WSCC Genealogy program helps writer research local family that influenced Minnie Pearl
Hanceville, AL2 days ago
‘Know your talents and strengths, and play to them’; Cullman matriarchs gather to share insights
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Tribune welcomes new reporters Murphy, McKoy
Cullman, AL16 hours ago
Cullman City Council talks PALS cleanup, WildWater
Cullman, AL1 day ago
PREP BASEBALL: Cullman collects 6-3 area win over Decatur
Decatur, AL16 hours ago
Sacred Heart students meet pen pals at 1st confession
Cullman, AL4 days ago
Cullman Community Young Singers experiencing revitalization
Cullman, AL5 days ago
Hope Horses holding ‘Egg My Yard’ fundraiser
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Baileyton seniors grapple with loss of center
Baileyton, AL2 days ago
Wallace State hosting ‘Celebration of Nursing’ April 20
Hanceville, AL4 days ago
‘You have to keep pushing yourself no matter how hard it gets’: Cullman’s Ashton Story discusses her cheer journey
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Distinguished Young Women informational meeting March 18 in Cullman
Cullman, AL5 days ago
Cullman Rotary Club 50th annual auction raises more than $50K
Cullman, AL5 days ago
‘Industry Comes to Wallace State’ helps employers recruit employees
Hanceville, AL2 hours ago
WSCC PTK Alpha Chi Tau Chapter inducts new members
Hanceville, AL5 days ago
Hanceville Irish Festival returns this Saturday, March 18
Hanceville, AL7 days ago
Agriplex proud to bring back ‘Glean Team’ for another growing season
Cullman, AL6 days ago
Pups & Pints coming in June
Cullman, AL5 days ago
Arrests and Incidents reported March 21, 2023
Cullman, AL23 hours ago
Obituary: Stephen Patrick Campbell
Houston, AL5 days ago
Obituary: Dillard S. Williams
Cullman, AL4 days ago
Obituary: Bobby Joe Nail
Falkville, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy