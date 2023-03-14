Florida Man’s Run From The Deputies Ends With Blown Tires And Booking Photo

32-year-old Thomas Raymond Vinci

A Florida man, avoiding a traffic stop, was willing to let his tires nearly “blow off” the rims in an effort to avoid capture. Still, it wasn’t enough to achieve his overall goal, according to investigators.

Over the weekend, 32-year-old Thomas Raymond Vinci of Stuart refused to pull over. According to deputies, he stepped up his reckless dangerous behavior by driving into oncoming traffic on Kanner Highway in Martin County.

Deputies stopped traffic, then used a vehicle intervention technique to disable the car.

As the tires began to peel off and the engine started smoking, Vinci drove off again but was met with a second and final VIT maneuver.

But it still wasn’t over, according to deputies..

“For some reason, Vinci got out of the vehicle and fled on foot,” said Marin County Sheriff’s Office. “As you can see by the photos, that too was unsuccessful.”

Thomas Raymond Vinci had an open warrant for aggravated stalking. He now has charges of felony fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and possessing a controlled substance.

He was booked into the Martin County Jail.

