Days after release from Vikings, Eric Kendricks headed to Chargers

By Joe Nelson,

8 days ago

Kendricks is back in the city where he starred in college.

Last week the Minnesota Vikings released linebacker Eric Kendricks and this week Kendricks has agreed to a new deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In an Instagram post he published Monday night, Kendricks revealed that he's signing with the Chargers – a deal that brings him back to Los Angeles where he starred in college at UCLA.

Kendricks led the Vikings in tackles seven seasons and was given a celebrity's goodbye when the Vikings announced his release last week, with team owners Zygi and Mark Wilf, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Eric Kendricks all issuing statements of gratitude about Kendricks.

Terms of his deal with the Chargers are unclear.

Kendricks, who went to high school in Fresno, California before starring at UCLA from 2010-2014, was drafted in the second round by Minnesota in 2015.

He led the Vikings in tackles in 2015 (his rookie season), 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. The only reason he didn't lead Minnesota in tackles in 2020 was because an injury limited him to 11 games, but he still finished second on the team in tackles behind Eric Wilson.

