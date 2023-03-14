Madera Co. residents return home; Sheriff’s Office preps for more potential flooding

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A break from the storms Monday in the valley and in the mountains allowed some residents to return home in North Fork.

Some people in the mountain communities were evacuated for as long as two weeks. However, their return may not last long, with yet another atmospheric river on the way to the area.

On Road 426 in Oakhurst, China Creek is just one of a few creeks that are expected to potentially overflow and could cover county roads and bridges with up to or over six inches of water.

People and officials in the foothills are preparing for the rain and more melting snow runoff.

“It also created a lot of havoc that we weren’t ready for,” said Dan Willems.

Willems and his partner Penny just returned home after being evacuated for 14 days.

“I’ve lived in a motel for the last two weeks and it’s no fun,” he said.

The rushing water of Willow Creek is just a few dozen feet away from Willems’ back door. They say Monday, the water level is already higher than what they’ve seen before the storms hit the state in January.

“As long as there’s no blockage along the way that interrupts that, and as long as the river keeps flowing this way, it’ll be alright,” he said.

Maps sent out by the Madera County Office of Emergency Services show where the most impacted areas of flooding could be. North and South fork along Mammoth Pool Rd. and Road 225.

In Oakhurst, an area just south of the city center is expected to flood from the Fresno River and China Creek.

“What was particularly alarming over the last couple of days was how quickly Willow Creek rose,” said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

Sheriff Pogue knows this storm is causing lots of concern for locals but has authorities in the county responding to these areas of high flood risk.

“Inspect areas where we saw flooding from the previous storm, so if it does flood like it did in the previous storm, we can get ahead of it while we have a chance,” he said.

Madera County still has areas under evacuation warnings from flooding. Monday, the Sierra Springs Mobile Home Park has an evacuation order reduced to a warning.

In the case of an emergency, for food, shelter, medication, or other needs, Sheriff Pogue is asking Madera County residents to click the link below if they need assistance. https://www.maderacounty.com/government/sheriff/office-of-emergency-services

