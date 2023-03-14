Moli Haak named Trailways-South Conference Player of the Year; Haak and Steffi Siewert unanimous first team selections; other Deerfield girls basketball players recognized

In their four years on the Deerfield girls basketball team, seniors Steffi Siewert and Moli Haak have been two of the best players on the Demons.

For the past four years, both players have led the team in scoring, and have racked up many selections on the Trailways-South All-Conference teams.

The Trailways-South Conference coaches were in agreement on how valuable the pair was this season, selecting both players unanimously to the all-conference first team.

“It’s always been a challenge for me because they’re both such really good players, and it comes to having to pick and choose between the two of them in cases, so it’s great that they were both acknowledged unanimously,” said Deerfield head coach Don Schindler.

While Siewert was named as the Trailways-South Conference “Player of the Year” for the 2020-21 season, Haak took home the honor this season after leading the Demons with 13 points per game and averaged 7.1 rebounds per game.

“She was top-five in rebounding in the conference, one of the top scorers on the best team in the conference, so her body of work speaks for itself,” said Schindler. “She’s a leader, the coaches acknowledged that as well that she’s the glue in the back end of our defense.”

Haak led the Demons with 164 rebounds, 29 blocks, shot 52% from the field and scored a season-high 22 points against Abundant Life/St. Ambrose. Haak finishes her career with 880 points.

Siewert, a first team all-conference selection, averaged 10.7 points per game and scored a season-high 19 points against Wayland Academy. Siewert led the Demons with 68 assists, 56 steals and finishes her career with 891 points scored.

“Steffi is a great player, and she will be sorely missed as we move into next year,” said Schindler.

Freshman Emme Drobac was named to the all-conference second team. Drobac averaged 6.4 points per game, led the Demons with 24 made 3-pointers and also recorded 28 steals.

“She’s quick, defensively, she’s very active, she’s an offensive threat to either drive or shoot it,” said Schindler. “She had games where you leave her open, she was going to knock it down.”

Senior Jayden Winger and junior Kylee Lonigro were both selected to the all-conference team as honorable mentions. Winger averaged six points a game, shot 30% from three and recorded 37 steals. Lonigro averaged 5.4 points per game, grabbed 67 rebounds and added 25 assists.

“When you have so many talented kids, it’s nice that they get acknowledged even in some fashion,” said Schindler. “Jayden being in the role that she played and in her improvement from last year, the coaches acknowledged that and KL was a second team all-conference player last year… and the coaches acknowledged the fact that she was an integral part of the team.”