Helping the 'cutest' cats find homes: mystery barn cat adoptions in Caldwell

CALDWELL — About a year ago, the West Valley Humane Society staff started a mystery barn cat program to help more cats find homes. It succeeded.

As of Friday, the shelter has no barn cats on the premises and a waitlist of people waiting to adopt.

“We wanted it to be intriguing in the hopes that people would say, ‘Oh I need a barn cat’ and be surprised with what they got,” Director of Shelter Operations Jessica Lee said.

The shelter doesn’t select animals to be part of the barn cat program unless they meet very specific requirements.

“We’re transparent with it,” Lee said. “We really don’t know what we’re going to give you.”

Cats that qualify for the program are often unhealthy, come from an unsafe or unknown location and are in need of treatment and love, Executive Director Jennifer Adkins said.

“Historically, we would have to euthanize those cats because we don’t have any other options for them,” Adkins said.

The barn cat program gives those cats another chance.

In 2022, the shelter saved 91% of cats and 94% of dogs. This quarter, the shelter has saved 97% of cats and 95% of dogs, Adkins said.

“The goal is for every cat to find a home,” Lee said.

Barn cats are often adopted by people who own auto shops, breweries and wineries, but Adkins said she’s also had homeowners adopt a barn cat for their garage to provide natural pest control.

“When you are looking for a barn cat, you’re not looking for one to come into your house, usually you’re looking for an outdoor cat, for pest control or something like that,” Lee said.

Barn cats, Lee said, are rarely returned, but it does happen. On one occasion, Lee recalls a barn cat turned out to be too friendly for the owner, who wasn’t comfortable with a cat in their home.

In the United States, about 3% of cats sent to shelters are reunited with their families — the barn cat program aims to raise that number, Adkins said. Lots of stray cats qualify for the humane society’s community cat program, which is when staff give strays vaccines, spay and neuters, and tips ears for easy identification before returning the cat to their community.

“Most cats that are out roaming in the community are not lost,” Adkins said.

Adkins, who has worked for and with several animal shelters all over the country, said Caldwell has the “cutest dogs and cats.”

Since communities around the nation have been trained to take strays to the shelter, Adkins and the humane society has also started putting collars on cats that are sent to the shelter before returning them to their neighborhoods. About 80% of those collared cats returned are found by their owners, Adkins said.

Even if the cats don’t have an owner, they often have a “caregiver” or two in their neighborhood, Adkins said.

The humane society, though a little low on cats right now, is preparing for kitten season. Last week, it installed two new rooms called “get acquainted rooms” so people can meet prospective pets before purchasing them. The humane society is run by appointment only, to ensure the animals stay healthy and help maintain higher pet retention rates, Adkins said.

The shelter strives to be a community resource center, providing adoptions, low cost medical care, and a pet food pantry for animals “so folks that are having hard times and need extra help can get it,” Adkins said.

Cats can be adopted at the shelter for $25-100. Barn cats can be purchased for $10.