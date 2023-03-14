Penn State Promotes Deion Barnes to Defensive Line Coach

James Franklin says Barnes' passion for Penn State is a "differentiator" at the position.

Penn State coach James Franklin promoted Deion Barnes to defensive line coach, elevating the former Lions standout to his first full-time college coaching position.

Franklin announced the decision Monday, one day before Penn State is scheduled to begin spring practice. In a statement, Franklin said Barnes was a "differentiator" in working Penn State's defensive line as a graduate assistant the past three seasons.

"We are excited to have Deion represent his alma mater as our defensive line coach," Franklin said. "I have really been impressed watching him grow as a coach and leader these last three seasons. Deion’s passion for Penn State and the defensive line room has been a differentiator.

"It is clear to me that he wears his pride for this University through his work. The respect the players and staff have for Deion showed every day. I look forward to watching him continue to develop and inspire our defensive linemen. He was a great addition to our staff in 2020 and I look forward to watching him thrive in this new role."

RELATED: Penn State begins spring practice with high expectations

Franklin announced the hire to his team Monday at a team meeting, eliciting cheers from the defense. Penn State captured the moment in a video akin to those popular walk-on scholarship pieces.

Barnes, the Big Ten freshman of the year in 2012, represents a unique hire for Franklin. At 30, Barnes earned significant praise from players and coaches for his work with the defensive line and on the recruiting trail. Assistant head coach Terry Smith said Barnes was instrumental in the program's recent recruiting success in Philadelphia, where Barnes played high school football and began his coaching career at his alma mater.

But this is Barnes' first assistant coaching position in college. Franklin took notice of Barnes at a Penn State summer camp several years ago and hired him as a defensive graduate assistant. After finishing the position, Barnes was promoted to a full-time spot as an offensive/defensive analyst and analytics coordinator. Barnes joined former Penn State players Dan Connor and Calvin Lowry in the role.

Barnes clearly will be a popular choice among players. Former Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher lobbied for Barnes' hiring at the Rose Bowl, saying Barnes played a significant role in his development.

"His impact has been monumental," Mustipher said. "... Guys across the board, even myself, I never considered myself the best pass rusher, but I'm starting to really trust my skills and stuff, and that's all from coach Deion."

Barnes takes over for John Scott Jr., who became the defensive line coach for the Detroit Lions. Working with Scott, Barnes helped develop 11 All-Big Ten defensive linemen, including three first-teamers, and an All-American. He worked with NFL players such as Odafe Oweh, Shaka Toney, Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo.

Barnes also has become a key recruiter, particularly in the Philadelphia region. At Penn State's Signing Day media event in December, Smith called Barnes an "anchor" for the program and set a high bar for his future.

"He's a great [defensive] coach. He's a great mind. He's a great recruiter," Smith said. "I hope he can go find a job that he's looking for, but I don't want to lose him here at Penn State. Hopefully, some things can work out here at Penn State long term. But he's been tremendous for us in Philadelphia."

Barnes takes over a defensive line that returns elite pass rushers in Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac, who combined for 9.5 sacks last season. It also seeks to develop a bigger interior presence, particularly with Mustipher's departure.

"I am thrilled and honored to be the defensive line coach for my alma mater," Barnes said in a statement. "I am extremely grateful to coach Franklin for giving me this opportunity to lead a room of tremendous young men who have worked so hard each and every day. I have a lot of pride and passion for Penn State University, and I am excited to go to work with this coaching staff, this team, my letterman brothers and the best fans in college football."

