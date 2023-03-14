Open in App
Dallas, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Only Day 1 Spectators as NFC East Busy in Free Agency

By Richie Whitt,

8 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys lost a part-time starter and signed no one as NFL free agency starts with a whimper.

FRISCO - Status. Woe?

As NFL free agency's "legal tampering" started Monday with a wave, the Dallas Cowboys answered with a whimper. Or, make that, a whiff.

While teams worked feverishly to improve their rosters ahead of the dawn of the official kickoff of the 2023 business season, the Cowboys - as expected - stood pat. Dallas made no roster moves, losing only part-time starting offensive lineman Connor McGovern .

They may be flirting with linebacker Bobby Wagner, still dreaming about Odell Beckham Jr. or DeAndre Hopkins, and closing in on edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. But the Cowboys' biggest move amidst the flurry of NFL transactions was only a shuffling of money, restructuring receiver Michael Gallup's contract to save $7 million in salary-cap room .

A Dallas "target" - cornerback Patrick Peterson - said he "likes" the Cowboys, but wound up signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers . Another star cornerback - Jalen Ramsey - landed with the Miami Dolphins after a trade from the Los Angeles Rams.

That move - or lack thereof - turned linebacker Micah Parsons into seemingly every frustrated Cowboys fan.

Tweeted Parsons, " What the F*** ... Never mind ."

Counting on the health of Tyron Smith and the continued development of Tyler Smith along the offensive line, McGovern wasn't a Cowboys' priority. They essentially watched him sign a three-year, $23 million contract with the Buffalo Bills with an indifferent shrug.

In the NFC East, the Washington Commanders inked two starting offensive lineman in Nick Gates and Andrew Wiley. The New York Giants made a splash by signing former Indianapolis Colts' star linebacker Bobby Okereke. And the Philadelphia Eagles - despite losing key starters T.J. Edwards (Bears), Javon Hargrave (49ers), Andre Dillard (Titans), and Marcus Epps (Raiders) - got good news when veteran offensive lineman Jason Kelce announced he would return for another season.

The Cowboys maintain they are committed to remaining at the high plateau that has seen them win 24 games the last two seasons - behind only the Kansas City Chiefs. But, at least in the first act of free agency, their actions didn't meet their words.

