Open in App
Springfield, MO
See more from this location?
KOLR10 News

Lady Bears off to Nebraska in WNIT

By Dan Lucy,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HXtS_0lHo9O8d00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Beth Cunningham’s Lady Bears basketball season will continue in the WNIT.

Monday, the tournament announced that Missouri State will travel to Lincoln to play Nebraska in the opening round of the tournament.

The Lady Bears went one for two in Hoops in the Heartland.

Missouri State beat Bradley but lost in the last seconds to Drake in the quarterfinals.

That leaves the Lady Bears at 20-11 on the season, Nebraska is 16-14.

This is the ninth time that Missouri State has appeared in the WNIT.

And it’s the eighth consecutive season that the Lady Bears have played post season basketball.

After their quarterfinal loss, Cunningham had these thoughts on playing another game.

“But I think if you look over the course of our season, you know a 20 win season, no question we’re a team that should be in the postseason. I’m just disappointed it’s not the NCAA tournament. I would have given anything to get Aniya and Syd back to the NCAA tournament. That’s the goal. But I certainly feel like with what we’ve done this year, there’s no question in my mind we should be a postseason team,” said Cunningham.

The Lady Bears and Nebraska Cornhuskers will meet on Wednesday night in Lincoln.

The game will tip off at 6 p.m. our time.

The Lady Bears are 20-11, and have lost three of their last four games.

The Huskers are 16-14 and have lost five of their last seven.

The winner gets the winner of Northern Iowa and Colorado State.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Beard building Bears foundation in spring ball
Springfield, MO15 hours ago
Evangel splits double header with Missouri Valley
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Mo-State swept by East Carolina in road series
Greenville, NC2 days ago
Panthers crunch on Cardinals in double header to win first GLVC series of the season
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Three-on-three tourney brings talent to Springfield
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Chiefs fall to Falcons in Class 6 boys State Championship
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Zizzers girls basketball ousted by Cougars in Class 5 State Semifinals.
Springfield, MO4 days ago
Former Missouri state representative stripped of medical license
Springfield, MO21 hours ago
OTC to host a candidate forum for Springfield voters
Springfield, MO4 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Day brings risk of more drunk drivers
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Life-saving overdose medicine available in vending machines in southwest Missouri
Lebanon, MO1 day ago
No-excuse absentee voting begins today in Greene County
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Springfield police monitoring ten intersections with highest crash rates
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Branson to offer passenger flights to, from Minneapolis
Branson, MO1 day ago
More prescribed burns scheduled in Mark Twain National Forest
Springfield, MO3 days ago
Woman gets 4 felonies for driving with kids on car roof
Springfield, MO3 hours ago
Aurora man pleads guilty to conspiracy to sell meth
Aurora, MO59 minutes ago
Jasper County deputies arrest Louisiana fugitives
Leesville, LA1 day ago
Hollister man with dementia missing from home
Hollister, MO1 day ago
Christian County to vote on recreational marijuana sales tax increase
Ozark, MO4 days ago
Lebanon teen in serious condition after rollover crash
Lebanon, MO2 days ago
Morrisville woman injured after train strikes car
Morrisville, MO1 day ago
Miller man charged in gas station stabbing
Miller, MO20 hours ago
Springfield man arrested for 117 grams of meth named
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Last week’s Springfield restaurant health code violations, March 13-17
Springfield, MO2 days ago
City council puts the brakes on north Springfield development due to a technicality
Springfield, MO1 day ago
Public safety top concern among Springfield council, mayor candidates
Springfield, MO5 days ago
Local TikToker featured in international documentary “I am Gen Z”
Springfield, MO5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy