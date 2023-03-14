Lady Bears off to Nebraska in WNIT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Beth Cunningham’s Lady Bears basketball season will continue in the WNIT.

Monday, the tournament announced that Missouri State will travel to Lincoln to play Nebraska in the opening round of the tournament.

The Lady Bears went one for two in Hoops in the Heartland.

Missouri State beat Bradley but lost in the last seconds to Drake in the quarterfinals.

That leaves the Lady Bears at 20-11 on the season, Nebraska is 16-14.

This is the ninth time that Missouri State has appeared in the WNIT.

And it’s the eighth consecutive season that the Lady Bears have played post season basketball.

After their quarterfinal loss, Cunningham had these thoughts on playing another game.

“But I think if you look over the course of our season, you know a 20 win season, no question we’re a team that should be in the postseason. I’m just disappointed it’s not the NCAA tournament. I would have given anything to get Aniya and Syd back to the NCAA tournament. That’s the goal. But I certainly feel like with what we’ve done this year, there’s no question in my mind we should be a postseason team,” said Cunningham.

The Lady Bears and Nebraska Cornhuskers will meet on Wednesday night in Lincoln.

The game will tip off at 6 p.m. our time.

The winner gets the winner of Northern Iowa and Colorado State.

