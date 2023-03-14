Open in App
Connecticut State
WTNH

Will Connecticut make daylight saving time permanent?

By Rich Coppola,

8 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The clocks went forward an hour on Sunday, but could this be the last year we make the change?

It’s been almost exactly a year since the U.S. Senate passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent. Although it has not been voted on in the U.S. House of Representatives, there have been similar efforts to pass legislation in Connecticut.

State Rep. Kurt Vail (R-District 52) has introduced a bill to keep Connecticut permanently on daylight saving time for the last seven years.

“The process would be, we would move into the Atlantic Time Zone, and then we would eliminate daylight saving,” Vail said. “So, that, in essence, would get us that hour. Then, all of the neighboring states would do it, as well. So, you would only do it in conjunction with our neighboring states.”

The American Academy of Sleep Medicinefavorsf Congress restoring permanent standard time because it aligns with the sleep-wake cycle.

Vail said the bill didn’t get called this year, so it has no chance of passing this session. However, he vows to keep introducing it until it happens.

