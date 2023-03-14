Consumers adjusting to new pricing dynamic in marketplace

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Customers around the country are seeing a new pricing model that has shown up post-pandemic — they’re charged based on how strong or weak demand is for a particular product or service at a given time of day or week.

For example, theatres may charge more for a weekend showing for the best seats in the house as opposed to those front-row seats. On the other hand, you can get a real bargain if you’re trying to watch a movie during the weekdays before the lunch hour.

“Actually I like coming in on a Monday because it’s not very crowded, and having just gotten over COVID a month ago, I am more than happy to be the only guy in my row of seats,” said Tom Doty of Hagerstown on a Monday late-morning visit to Warehouse Cinemas.

Other examples of the selective pricing include bowling alleys, which may charge less for weekday mornings than on weekends. Municipal golf courses may raise their greens fees on a warm, sunny day, but offer a discount on a cold, dreary one.

