Report Has Ex-Husky DB Coach Leaving Georgia Southern for NFL

By Dan Raley,

8 days ago

Will Harris' departure likely would dull safety Cam Williams' enthusiasm for joining the Sun Belt team.

Cam Williams must be wondering what it's going to take to play for someone intimately familiar with his college football skills.

In December, the the 6-foot, 205-pound junior safety from Bakersfield, California became the first to exit the University of Washington football program following a season of Kalen DeBoer, having failed to connect with that coaching staff.

Shortly before Christmas, Williams announced he would join Georgia Southern, reuniting with former Husky defensive-backs coach Will Harris.

In recent days, however, an on3sports.com report has Harris leaving that Sun Belt Conference team after one season for a job with the Los Angeles Chargers, though no one else has confirmed it nor has it officially been announced by the NFL team.

If it happens, Williams will be stuck in a Georgia Southern secondary for two seasons headed up by someone who doesn't know him at all, though former Husky defensive-line coach Rip Rowan remains on the Eagles staff.

For Harris and Rowan, they were let go at the UW once Jimmy Lake was fired as head coach in 2021 and hired on the rebound by Clay Helton, who took over at Georgia Southern after he was dismissed by USC, also in 2021.


Helton and his staff coached the Eagles to a 6-7 season, that ended with a 23-21 loss to Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

Yet while ending up with a sub.-500 record, Georgia Southern considered its first season under Helton, and Harris, Rowan and others, a success because the team beat Nebraska 45-42 early in the season.

The Eagles defense gave up a lot of point at times, but Harris was credited with coaching a group that ranked in the top 20 nationally in preventing red-zone scoring, coming up with 15 stops.

