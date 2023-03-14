Open in App
Alek Manoah among 15 players with contracts renewed by teams

8 days ago

NEW YORK -- Toronto All-Star pitcher Alek Manoah was among 15 players whose contracts were renewed by their teams rather than reach negotiated agreements.

Manoah, who finished third in AL Cy Young Award voting, was given a $745,650 salary while in the major leagues and $353,100 should he be optioned to the minors. The 25-year-old right-hander was 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA last year, when he had a $706,200 salary and earned an additional $2,191,023 from the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players.

This year's major league minimum salary is $720,000, up from $700,000.

Five players were renewed for $720,000: Miami outfielder JJ Bleday , Pittsburgh shortstop Oneil Cruz , Minnesota right-hander Jhoan Durán , Oakland catcher/designated hitter Shea Langeliers and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles .

Toles has not played since 2018 and also was renewed last year. He was placed on the restricted list in March 2019 and was arrested in June 2020 on a misdemeanor trespassing charge in Key West, Florida.

Others whose contracts were renewed included Philadelphia right-hander Connor Brogdon ($738,750), Detroit right-hander Alex Faedo ($721,300), Dodgers right-hander Michael Grove ($722,500), Texas catcher Jonah Heim ($745,660), Tigers right-hander Alex Lange ($726,000), Tampa Bay All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan ($737,000), Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen ($739,700), Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman ($733,900) and Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells ($732,400).

Players have the right to go to salary arbitration once they have three years of major league service, or are in the top 22% by service time of those with at least two years and less than three. They can become free agents once they have six seasons of service.

Teams may renew contracts of unsigned players on their 40-man rosters from March 2-11.

