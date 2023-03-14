Open in App
Minnesota State
ChargerReport

Chargers News: All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks Signs Free Agent Deal With LA

By Noel Sanchez,

8 days ago

Kendricks announces his decision via Instagram.

The Los Angeles Chargers make yet another move in free agency as news just broke of LB Eric Kendricks joining the Bolts. He announced the signing through a video on his own Instagram.

Kendricks has forged out a solid career thus far and the Chargers had been targeting a player of his capabilities that could help improve their running defense. Despite having a solid offensive year in 2022, they gave up a lot of yards to running backs on the other end and needed to address this during free agency.

Kendricks is 31-years-old and last suited up for the Minnesota vikings. In 2022, he played 17 games and recorded 87 tackles. He attended UCLA for college and will be coming back to the city after being in Minnesota since 2015.

His best year came in 2019 where he was a first-team All-Pro and manned Minnesota's defense that year. Playing for the Vikings is all that he has known but after being released by the franchise in order to clear up some cap space, he immediately had multiple teams interested.

The Chargers have seven picks heading into the 2023 draft at the end of April. By bringing in Kendricks, they have one less position to worry about as they scout different prospects. The terms of his deal are unknown at this time.

Fans of the Chargers reacted to the Eric Kendricks signing on Twitter !

Stay tuned for even more free agency news surrounding your Los Angeles Chargers !

