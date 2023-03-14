Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
Germaine Pratt gives amazing reason for re-signing with Bengals

By Chris Roling,

8 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt chose to stay with the Bengals in free agency for a few key reasons.

Pratt, the lone bright spot on an opening day of free agency that saw the team lose Jessie Bates and veteran leader Vonn Bell, says it all came down to contending and loyalty.

“We’re one play away, so why wouldn’t you want to stay? We’re close. It was a fact. I want to win,” Pratt said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I’m big on loyalty. They gave me an opportunity when I got in the league, so why would I try to leave for a team that wasn’t as successful for more money? I didn’t feel right about that.”

The implication that Pratt turned down extra money with other teams is something fans should love, too.

At the end of the day, Pratt has been one of those locker room leaders who has played a key role in the turnaround and he wants to see the mission through. As we broke down in our instant analysis, he’s improved every single year, too.

Given Pratt’s commitment and reasoning, he’s bound to remain a fan favorite well beyond this new three-year deal.

