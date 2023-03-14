Open in App
Fresno, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Fresno Bee

Mother rushed her children inside as scream, gunshots pierced quiet of Fresno neighborhood

By Robert Rodriguez,

8 days ago

Lilliana Perez was in the front yard of her north Fresno home last spring, enjoying an afternoon of gardening, when she heard a gut-wrenching scream and then gunfire.

“I turned to where the noise was coming from and then I heard the gunshots just keep going off,” said Perez, testifying in the preliminary hearing Monday for Julian McElhaney, 23.

McElhaney is accused of killing his parents , 64-year-old Sylvia McElhaney and 55-year-old William McElhaney, shooting each multiple times.

Perez said she grabbed her children and rushed them into her house once the shooting started.

“I was afraid I couldn’t run fast enough, I was afraid he would come our way,” Perez testified.

She called 911 and when officers arrived they found the alleged shooter, McElhaney, on the front lawn of his parent’s home on 10th Street near Bullard Avenue.

He raised his hands and followed orders to lay on the ground. He was handcuffed by Fresno Police Officer Rick Harrell who was first on the scene.

Harrell testified that McElhaney was cooperative, not under the influence and offered no resistance.

“He seemed calm,” Harrell said.

As backup police officers arrived, Harrell went to McElhaney’s father who was lying a short distance away, face down on the grass. He attempted medical aid, but it was too late.

“There were numerous gunshot wounds to his upper torso,” Harrell testified. “There was no pulse, and no signs of life.”

Harrell testified that police found live and spent rounds from several weapons, including a handgun, shotgun and an AR-15 style rifle. There were also two discarded magazines on the porch.

When police were first dispatched to the shooting, neighbors reported hearing between 10 to 20 gunshots.

McElhaney’s mother was discovered deceased inside the home’s main bathroom. She, too, had been shot multiple times, Harrell said.

At the time of his arrest, police suggested mental illness may be a factor in the murders. That issue came up again on Monday.

What alleged killer said to officers

Harrell testified that when McElhaney was in his patrol vehicle waiting to be transported to police headquarters, he asked Harrell if the state has a death penalty and if he will receive a mental health evaluation.

McElhaney also is alleged to have told Fresno Police Officer Jason Jones, “Ironically, I murdered two people today and I feel free, even though I know I am going to be in prison for the rest of my life.”

As he was waiting for detectives to arrive, Jones testified that the defendant said he was hungry. Jones bought him a sandwich and gave it to him in the holding cell.

Jones said the gesture appeared to surprise McElhaney.

“As I was walking away he asked me, ‘Why are you not treating me like a monster? I told him it wasn’t my place to judge anyone. And he said, ‘Thank you.’”

McElhaney is being defended by Angelica Rivera and Tina Wong. The prosecutor is David Olmos.

If convicted of all charges, McElhaney faces a potential death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole. The District Attorney’s Office is conducting the necessary analysis on whether to seek the death penalty and will announce that decision at a later date.

The preliminary hearing continues Tuesday in Department 50.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fresno, CA newsLocal Fresno, CA
Man shot and killed by Fresno police officers at southwest station identified
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Man becomes well known at the Fresno County Jail, arrested 10x in 31 days
Clovis, CA15 hours ago
Man Dead Following Standoff With Police In Southeast Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man with knife killed by police in Fresno identified. Three officers fired their weapons
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Fresno man arrested after allegedly causing his girlfriend to run for her life
Fresno, CA14 hours ago
Fresno man arrested 10 times in 1 month, police say
Clovis, CA18 hours ago
CHP: Ex-boyfriend shoots at victim on Hwy 99, arrested
Fresno, CA16 hours ago
Suspect wanted for murder attempt is booked following freeway shooting
Farmersville, CA15 hours ago
Police release photos of vehicle involved in deadly shooting in Hanford
Hanford, CA21 hours ago
Teen shot in Selma dies in hospital, police say. Another was also hit by gunfire
Selma, CA1 day ago
13-year-old arrested in Selma school threat, police say
Selma, CA18 hours ago
FPD shoots, kills man they say refused to drop knife
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Man arrested after search leads to drugs, ghost guns in Chowchilla
Chowchilla, CA20 hours ago
11 arrested at Fresno DUI checkpoint, police say
Fresno, CA1 day ago
2 arrested in deadly street race in Merced, police say
Merced, CA1 day ago
Teen dies in hospital after double shooting in Selma, police say
Selma, CA1 day ago
Pair of Fresno women indicted for fentanyl, gun charges, officials say. They face jail
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Family displaced after car crashes into central Fresno home
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Fresno Police shoot and kill man with a knife in second officer-involved shooting this month
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Man dies after being attacked by dog in Visalia, police say
Visalia, CA21 hours ago
Traffic Stop in Fresno Leads to Arrest of Man on Probation for Weapons Charges
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Fresno Women Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking After Federal Raid
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Fresno plans to house more than 350 unhoused in 100 days
Fresno, CA21 hours ago
Police investigating a shooting in Fresno County that left two teenagers wounded
Selma, CA4 days ago
Kai the Hitchhiker sues Netflix, Fresno TV station and music venue over true crime documentary
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Three men stabbed following an argument at a Sanger bar. Where the suspect was found
Sanger, CA4 days ago
CSU Fresno pre-vet clinic offering deals for dogs on Saturday
Fresno, CA17 hours ago
Corona del Rey to perform in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Fresno City Hall makes a strong pledge toward equal pay for men and women employees | Opinion
Fresno, CA5 hours ago
DOJ: 2 Fresno women indicted for Fentanyl distribution
Fresno, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy