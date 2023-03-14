Germaine Pratt's Bengals contract details revealed and what it means

Initially reported as a three-year deal worth $21 million, Over The Cap has the full official breakdown and it’s pretty interesting.
Pratt gets roughly $10 million in Year 1 with $7 million fully guaranteed. In a shift from how the Bengals usually do business, Pratt’s 2023 cap hit ($5.4 million) is cheaper than his final year (2025, $7.9 million).
Meaning, the Bengals pushed the bigger cap hits to the back of the contract. They usually go the other direction, but this might be a sign they want to fit absolutely as much as possible onto the roster this year while pushing for another Super Bowl.
These aren’t substantial numbers, but it’s a small sign the team is willing to do things differently to compete. Plus, it’s a nice contract for Pratt and a great value for a team as the linebacker position turned out a bunch of bargains on this year’s market.
