Open in App
KX News

House Bill looks to protect people from abusive litigation

By Christina Randall,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vp9SJ_0lHo2pqn00

( KXNET ) — Lawmakers are now looking to push forward a bill that would protect domestic abuse victims in our state. House Bill 1533 would protect people from abusive litigation.

Abusive litigation is when someone files a range of lawsuits against a former romantic partner as a form of harassment.

According to lawmakers, people are forced to respond to the lawsuits or they risk severe consequences, which include losing custody of their children.

Two killed in four-way-vehicle crash on Highway 13

“While this rarely occurs,” said Representative Roers Jones, “it is extremely upsetting. There were two individuals that testified that they had been harassed by their former intimate partners for anywhere between five and 11 years.”

According to lawmakers, the bill would relieve people of the financial and emotional burden this type of harassment puts on the victims.

House Bill 1533 passed the House Floor, and will now head to the Senate.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Representative Jim Kasper accused of ethics violation
Bismarck, ND20 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL10 days ago
‘Girls Night Out’ gets kicked out of Minot
Minot, ND21 hours ago
Bismarck Expressway lane closure starts Thursday
Bismarck, ND2 hours ago
The City Of Minot’s flood wall protection plan
Minot, ND2 hours ago
What to do if you think you are being followed
Mandan, ND15 hours ago
Weekend BRB: Honoring ND’s National Guard at the Governor’s Military Ball
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Burleigh County will require permits for CO2 pipelines
Bismarck, ND23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy