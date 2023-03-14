Open in App
Tempe, AZ
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Improving Flames hit the road for clash with Coyotes

By Sportsnaut,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9QAy_0lHo1v6w00

Victories in three of four games have the Calgary Flames holding out hope for their playoff chances. They know they cannot afford to step backwards when they kick off a quick two-game road trip Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes in Tempe, Ariz.

Coming off Sunday’s 5-1 home victory over the Ottawa Senators, the Flames were five points out of a playoff position prior to Monday’s action with 15 games remaining in the regular season.

“We’ve got to keep going,” said defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who opened the scoring against Ottawa. “We’ve got to focus on ourselves and get every point we can get. We’ve got to battle night in, night out. We’ve got to get all the points we can get. I think this is a game we can build off, for sure.”

Calgary took advantage of a tired Senators club that played the night before in Vancouver, but the Flames showed a couple of elements that have been lacking all too often in games.

Almost immediately after the Senators made it a 2-1 game early in the second period, the Flames put down the hammer and restored a two-goal edge.

As well, it was much-maligned Jonathan Huberdeau and struggling center Nazem Kadri who played huge part in the goals that not only restored the two-goal edge but six minutes later made it a 4-1 game.

“We’re supposed to produce. It’s going to help the team if we do,” said Huberdeau, who was moved to his natural left-wing position after patrolling the right side for the past few months. “If we get on the scoresheet, we can get some wins. So until the end of the year, it’s going to be a big push for us.”

Even though the Coyotes are destined to miss the playoffs for the 10th time in 11 seasons, they have proven to be a tough club to beat, especially on home ice.

Arizona, which is coming off Sunday’s thrilling comeback 5-4 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild, has a 3-0-2 record in its last five games.

The Coyotes trailed 4-2 late in the third period before Clayton Keller set up Brett Ritchie’s goal to make it a one-goal deficit and then scored the game-tying goal in the third period and overtime winner.

“I love this group of guys in here,” said Keller, who needs one goal to become Arizona’s first 30-goal scorer since the 2011-12 season. “We attack the challenge every single day.”

Keller on Monday was named the league’s first star of the week, and has collected four goals and 10 points in a five-game point streak. He is not the only one producing. Barrett Hayton scored twice in a four-point game, while Ritchie had a three-point outing.

The determination shown down the stretch is a big reason the Coyotes are riding a three-game home winning streak and have an impressive 17-11-3 record in Mullett Arena.

“We know we’re rebuilding, but every day we show up at the rink,” coach Andre Tourigny said. “You show up with a purpose and want to fight and want to build a culture.”

The Coyotes may receive a boost, with forward Christian Fischer a possibility to return after missing last game due to injury.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minnesota State newsLocal Minnesota State
Carter Hart, Flyers face tall task versus streaking Wild
Saint Paul, MN1 hour ago
Possible playoff sneak peek pits Stars, Kraken
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Matt Boldy nets hat trick to lift Wild over Capitals
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arizona State, Bobby Hurley agree on contract through 2025-26
Tempe, AZ5 hours ago
Flames light up Ducks
Anaheim, CA15 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Another billionaire joins Washington Commanders sale bidding war
Washington, DC2 hours ago
Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa to transfer
Tempe, AZ2 hours ago
Damian Lillard has eye-opening quote about future with Portland Trail Blazers
Portland, OR20 hours ago
Wild beat Devils on goal in final seconds of OT
Newark, NJ17 hours ago
Hurricanes beat Rangers, reach 100 points again
Raleigh, NC18 hours ago
Streaking Avs ready to face desperate Penguins
Denver, CO20 hours ago
Cal Clutterbuck, Islanders blow out Leafs
Elmont, NY17 hours ago
Canadiens finally solve Lightning, 3-2
Tampa, FL18 hours ago
Karl-Anthony Towns offers big news on return to Minnesota Timberwolves lineup
Minneapolis, MN4 hours ago
Winding paths bring Texas, Xavier to redemption intersection in K.C.
Austin, TX5 hours ago
New York Knicks owner reportedly hired an investigator to find dirt on NYS employee
New York City, NY2 days ago
Four-goal second lifts Preds over Sabres
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
North Carolina’s Puff Johnson to transfer
Chapel Hill, NC3 hours ago
Running back D’Ernest Johnson reaches deal with Jaguars
Jacksonville, FL1 hour ago
Houston Texans add Dallas Cowboys star and young running back in NFL free agency
Houston, TX1 day ago
Wisconsin dumps Oregon to reach NIT semifinals
Madison, WI16 hours ago
Four-time NBA champion comes to the defense of embattled Houston Rockets coach
Houston, TX22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy