California State
Sportsnaut

Los Angeles Chargers sign All-Pro middle linebacker Eric Kendricks

By Andrew Buller-Russ,

8 days ago

Head coach Brandon Staley just got another integral piece that could help continue improving the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense next season. All-Pro middle linebacker Eric Kendricks was recently released from the Minnesota Vikings after eight seasons, but now the Clovis, California native is headed home to play for the ‘Bolts.

It was actually Kendricks himself who broke the news via Instagram , posting a pic of the UCLA Bruins sideline with a caption that read, “Back in LA… Bolt Up!”

Terms and conditions of the contract have yet to be revealed, but since Kendricks played high school and college football at California, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see him do the same in the pros.

Kendricks racked up 919 tackles with the Vikings, becoming well-known for his ability as a coverage linebacker. Now Kendricks, 31, will form a tandem with former first-round pick Kenneth Murray in coach Staley’s defense.

Drue Tranquill, Troy Reeder, and Kyle Van Noy are all free agents for the Chargers, but now they add a Pro Bowl talent at the position instead.

