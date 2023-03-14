Middletown man charged with robbery assault, two days after another robbery arrest

A Middletown man has been charged with robbery assault, two days after he was arrested in another robbery.

Police say they observed the assault on Sunday morning. They say they found 46-year-old David Johnson on the second floor of an apartment building, where he was arrested without incident.

Police say Johnson was arrested on Friday after he robbed a store and fled with $201.

He was charged with third-degree robbery and released on his own recognizance.

In Sunday's incident, he was charged with first-degree robbery and remanded to the Orange County Jail on $250,000.

The assault victim was treated and released.