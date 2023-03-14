Open in App
Saddle Brook, NJ
Saddle Brook Schools Sheltered In Place After Quartet Flees Failed Armed Street Robbery: Police

By Jerry DeMarco,

8 days ago
ANYONE who might have witnessed the incident or has information that can help authorities identify those involved is asked to contact Saddle Brook police detectives at (201) 843-7000. Photo Credit: Saddle Brook School District / SBPD

Saddle Brook Middle/High School was temporarily sheltered in place on Monday after four men reportedly tried to rob someone who thought he was making an online sale, authorities said.

"Two men approached the victim on foot while two more were in a car nearby" in the center of town around 2 p.m. March 13, said Capt. John Zotollo, the officer in charge of the department.

The victim got in his car and locked the doors as they approached, the captain said.

"One of the men allegedly brandished a firearm at the victim as he attempted to break the car window," he said.

He escaped without injury and alerted police, who got the schools sheltered in place until it was confirmed that the suspects were gone, Zotollo said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the incident or has information that can help authorities identify those involved is asked to contact Saddle Brook police detectives at (201) 843-7000.

