Indianapolis, IN
Woman caught with over 70 stolen credit cards, government IDs sentenced to 1.5 years

By Tyler Haughn,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tt9hv_0lHnxFsS00

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been sentenced to serve one and a half years in the Indiana Department of Correction for possession of cocaine and intent to mislead public servants.

Indiana State Police originally arrested 47-year-old Angela Cook for identity deception, driving while suspended and possession of cocaine.

ISP pulled Cook over to conduct a traffic stop on Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis on Sept. 28. ISP said she had been driving with an expired temporary license plate at the time.

According to the probable cause affidavit , Cook provided troopers with a false name and date of birth.

A subsequent search of Cook’s vehicle generated 40 government-issued identifications, 73 credit cards, three passports, eight social security cards and seven checkbooks — all of which belonged to other people.

At the time of her arrest, ISP learned that Cook had three active felony warrants. Two of those were based out of Hamilton County and a third was in Hendricks County.

Cook’s sentencing also includes two years of reporting probation and home detention.

