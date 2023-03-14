Open in App
Pine Mountain Club, CA
Photos show large tree that fell into home after rainfall in Pine Mountain Club

By Dalu Okoli,

8 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Photos shared with 17 News show a large tree fell into a home at Pine Mountain Club following heavy rain and high wind gusts.

Images courtesy of Michael Llewellyn
According to the viewer, the heavy rains saturated the soil causing some of the trees to topple over.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

