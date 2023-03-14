Photos show large tree that fell into home after rainfall in Pine Mountain Club

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Photos shared with 17 News show a large tree fell into a home at Pine Mountain Club following heavy rain and high wind gusts.
According to the viewer, the heavy rains saturated the soil causing some of the trees to topple over.
