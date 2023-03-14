Selena Gomez Uses a Miley Cyrus Song Title in Instagram Caption

Selena Gomez seems to be enjoying Miley Cyrus ‘ new album just as much as everyone else.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer took to Instagram on Monday (March 13) to share a stunning makeup-free selfie with the simple caption, “Violet Chemistry,” which is a track title from Cyrus’ freshly dropped eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation .

“Stay awhile, don’t deny the violet chemistry / Stay awhile, stay awhile with me / Stay awhile, put your arms around me,” Cyrus sings in the synth-filled, sultry song.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Gomez and Cyrus have been close for years, as both singers began their careers as Disney Channel stars, Miley on Hannah Montana — on which Gomez had a recurring role as Mikayla — and Selena on her series, Wizards of Waverly Place .

Cyrus first announced Endless Summer Vacation in January, with a post revealing steamy album cover, in which the 30-year-old star is seen in a black unitard, sunglasses and heels, swinging from a trapeze bar against a deep blue background.

Gomez took to the comments section at the time, writing, “Damn.”

Fans can experience the entire album live for the very first time by tuning into Miley’s Backyard Sessions concert special celebrating the release, as well as the fifteenth anniversary of “ The Climb ,” on Disney+.

