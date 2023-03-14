4 shot, killed in Dallas apartment; 2 people arrested

Two people have been arrested after four people were found shot to death inside a Dallas, Texas apartment.

Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, have both been charged with capital murder, Dallas Police Department said Monday, according to The Associated Press.

Police confirmed that four people were found dead inside an apartment in Northwest Dallas Sunday evening, according to KDFW .

According to court records obtained by KDFW , family members went to the apartment after they never back from their relatives. When they got to the apartment, they found four bodies with several gunshot wounds.

The victims were only identified as two men and two women, according to the AP . All four died at the scene.

An infant was also found inside the apartment but was unharmed , the AP reported. The baby was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and is currently with Child Protective Services.

Sanchez was reportedly the ex-girlfriend of one of the victims. According to court records obtained by the AP, the two had been going through a custody battle regarding their son.

Officers located the suspects’ cars a couple of miles away from the apartment around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the AP . Both were arrested around thirty minutes later.

Sanchez allegedly told police that she and Maldonado broke into the apartment with the intention of robbing it, according to court records obtained by the AP . Sanchez didn’t think anyone was home at the time but when they got inside, they were confronted by the victims.

Maldonado allegedly admitted to his involvement in the shooting and that he shot the victims after a confrontation took place, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KDFW .



