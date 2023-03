LEGO lovers of all ages, unite! The Brick Convention, the ultimate event for LEGO enthusiasts, is coming to Central Florida, promising a day of hands-on fun, games, and life-size LEGO models.

Attendees can look forward to numerous play areas, amazing LEGO creations to gawk at, meet-and-greets with professional LEGO artists, and vendors selling the latest LEGO accessories, sets, mini-figures, and even retired and hard-to-find LEGO. This is a must-see event for LEGO enthusiasts of all ages.

The Brick Convention will be held at the Events Center at Heritage Park in Osceola County on March 18 and 19.

Tickets for the Brick Convention are expected to sell out quickly and can be purchased at the event’s official website, www.brickconvention.com/orlando .

