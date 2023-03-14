Open in App
Randolph, NJ
TAPinto.net

Randolph Township Schools to Have Delayed Opening Tuesday March 14

By Wendi Manderioli,

8 days ago

RANDOLPH, NJ- Randolph Township Schools will operate on a delayed opening schedule for Tuesday. The latest data suggests that we will experience moderate to heavy rain tonight, with a changeover to snow around midnight and continuing into the day tomorrow.

Several weather models with different accumulation totals for the Morris County. Morris County Office of Emergency Management reported with the following accumulation suggestions:

• East of 287: 0.5 - 1.5”

• West of 287: 1-2”

• Higher Elevations: 2-4”

These accumulations are a bit lower than what the National Weather service is posting for Morris which is 6-8”.

JCP&L has reported that they are closely monitoring the developing weather conditions and prepared to activate their storm response teams. In the event outages occur due to severe weather, customers without power are encouraged to report their outage by calling 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877), clicking the “Report Outage” link on www.firstenergycorp.com or by texting out to 544487.

The district will monitor the weather and road conditions in the morning. If an emergency day needs to be used, we will notify our school community via text message, email, phone call, and the website no later than 7:30 AM.

Randolph High School Juniors report to their homerooms at 9:00 AM. At the conclusion of homeroom, students will report to their NJGPA testing locations. Special education full day preschool students will report 90 minutes later at 10:25 AM. General education and special education morning only preschoolers will not be in session.

Students report to their bus stops 90 minutes later than usual and school will start 90 minutes later than usual.

Official school start times:

Randolph High School: 9:00 AM

Randolph Middle School: 9:35 AM

All Elementary Schools: 10:25 AM

Elementary schools will open doors at 9:55 AM. The Community School's Before Care program will open at 8:30 AM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NtlE_0lHnuunw00

