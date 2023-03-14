Open in App
Morristown, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Delayed Opening for Morris School District on Tuesday, March 14

By TAPinto Staff,

8 days ago

MORRISTOWN, NJ- Due to impending weather tonight into tomorrow, the Morris School District has announced that students will have a 2-hour delayed opening tomorrow, Tuesday March 14.

Buses will arrive 2 hours later than normal for morning pickup. The sunrise program is canceled for Tuesday.

Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown

Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D77vF_0lHnuWoc00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Morristown, NJ newsLocal Morristown, NJ
Traffic Advisory in Morristown; Tuesday Evening through Wednesday Morning
Morristown, NJ1 day ago
NJ Health Care Quality Institute Announces Plainfield as Mayor’s Wellness Campaign “Healthy Town”
Plainfield, NJ1 day ago
Morristown Police Department Holds Promotion and Swearing-In Ceremony For Officers
Morristown, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Morris Plains School District Referendum Officially Passes
Morris Plains, NJ20 hours ago
Union 2023-2024 School Calendar Released; First Day - Sept. 7
Union, NJ1 day ago
Belleville Mayor Melham Launches 'Cherry Blossom Tracker' for 2023
Belleville, NJ7 hours ago
Rahway Health and Wellness Family Night to be Held at Academy on March 23
Rahway, NJ22 hours ago
Town Jitney Will Offer West Orange Residents Alternatives to DeCamp Bus Closing
West Orange, NJ16 hours ago
Mayor Venezia Implores NJ Transit to Take Over Bus Route Vacated by DeCamp
Bloomfield, NJ22 hours ago
Phillipsburg Approves Matt Noel as Recreation Director
Phillipsburg, NJ7 hours ago
Students Fall Ill at Rahway's Madison Elementary School
Rahway, NJ1 day ago
Essex County Elected Officials Respond to DeCamp Bus Halt from Montclair to NYC
Montclair, NJ19 hours ago
Valeski Comments on Assault Today at Hammarskjold
East Brunswick, NJ20 hours ago
Public Hearing Set for Croton Falls Master Plan
Croton Falls, NY7 hours ago
Administrators Present Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan at BOE Meeting
Millburn, NJ23 hours ago
Scotch Plains Council Authorizes $3.8M for Improvements to Brookside Park, Including Turf Fields
Scotch Plains, NJ16 hours ago
Phillipsburg Eighth Grader Recognized by Warren County School Boards Association
Phillipsburg, NJ1 day ago
Kenilworth Rec to Host Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Kenilworth, NJ9 hours ago
Doylestown Borough Approves Pride Crosswalk During Contentious Council Meeting
Doylestown, PA1 day ago
County Health Department Holding Free Lead Screening Clinic for Kids
Westampton, NJ9 hours ago
Westfield Schools Strategic Planning Process Enters Next Phase
Westfield, NJ23 hours ago
Nutley Board of Education Approves Preliminary $86 Million 2023 - 2024 Budget
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
How Comprehensive are the Wayne Schools Special Education Programs?
Wayne, NJ21 hours ago
Free Event: Madison to Hold EV Expo on April 19
Madison, NJ4 hours ago
Annual Robbinsville 'Pay it Forward' Event to Honor McLaughlin Family
Robbinsville, NJ2 days ago
Scholarship Fund Honors Slain Roxbury Mom and Son
Roxbury Township, NJ1 day ago
Hackensack Fire Department Aids New Milford in Vehicle Crash
New Milford, NJ4 hours ago
Three to be Honored for Bravery as Roxbury Patrolmen
Roxbury Township, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy