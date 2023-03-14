Delayed Opening for Morris School District on Tuesday, March 14

MORRISTOWN, NJ- Due to impending weather tonight into tomorrow, the Morris School District has announced that students will have a 2-hour delayed opening tomorrow, Tuesday March 14.

Buses will arrive 2 hours later than normal for morning pickup. The sunrise program is canceled for Tuesday.

Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown

Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS



