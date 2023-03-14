Gov. Murphy Declares State of Emergency in 5 Counties, Including Morris in Preparation of Winter Storm

TRENTON – Today, Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency effective at 8:00 p.m. tonight for five New Jersey counties in advance of a winter storm forecasted to impact certain areas of the state with severe weather conditions starting tonight, Monday, March 13, through the morning of Wednesday, March 15.

Executive Order No. 320 declares a State of Emergency across Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Warren Counties, allowing resources to be deployed as necessary during the duration of the storm.

All State offices will have a two-hour delayed opening on Tuesday, March 14. Commercial vehicle restrictions will also be in place as of 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 13 on multiple interstate highways.

“While this winter storm is forecasted to mainly affect Northwestern Jersey, other areas of the state may also see snowfall and high wind gusts that could lead to power outages,” said Governor Murphy. “Declaring a State of Emergency for these five northern counties will allow us to effectively deploy State resources as necessary in the areas that will likely face the greatest impact, while the two-hour delayed opening and commercial vehicle restrictions will help keep our roads clear at crucial times. I encourage all residents to take caution, remain vigilant, leave room for crews to salt and plow the roads, and follow all applicable safety protocols.”

“Troopers are ready to assist residents and commuters throughout the state, both on and off of the highways, for the duration of the storm should they be needed,” said New Jersey State Police Superintendent and State Director of Emergency Management Colonel Patrick J. Callahan. “We cannot do it without you, so we ask you stay off the roads if possible so plow crews can do their jobs. Please use caution when traveling and prepare an emergency kit for use at home and for your vehicle. Don’t forget to check on your neighbors and lend a hand if you are able.”

“Commercial vehicle travel restrictions reduce dangerous situations on our highways and keep our roadways clear for our crews and emergency responders,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “Safety is always our primary focus, especially during severe weather events. We want everyone to get home safe every night.”

“Our primary focus during weather emergencies is to keep New Jerseyans safe, secure and warm. We are constantly in touch with the utilities to monitor outages and their performance,” said NJBPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso. “If you lose power, we urge you to call your utility to report it. Don’t count on anyone else reporting it for you. Lastly, I urge everyone to stay clear of downed power lines to avoid any unnecessary tragedies.”

The Governor encourages New Jerseyans to visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information. Residents should also pay attention to local forecasts, warnings, and watches.



