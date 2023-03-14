Open in App
Bergen County, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Gov. Murphy Declares State of Emergency in 5 Counties, Including Morris in Preparation of Winter Storm

By Governor Murphy's Office,

8 days ago

TRENTON – Today, Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency effective at 8:00 p.m. tonight for five New Jersey counties in advance of a winter storm forecasted to impact certain areas of the state with severe weather conditions starting tonight, Monday, March 13, through the morning of Wednesday, March 15.

Executive Order No. 320 declares a State of Emergency across Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Warren Counties, allowing resources to be deployed as necessary during the duration of the storm.

All State offices will have a two-hour delayed opening on Tuesday, March 14. Commercial vehicle restrictions will also be in place as of 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 13 on multiple interstate highways.

“While this winter storm is forecasted to mainly affect Northwestern Jersey, other areas of the state may also see snowfall and high wind gusts that could lead to power outages,” said Governor Murphy. “Declaring a State of Emergency for these five northern counties will allow us to effectively deploy State resources as necessary in the areas that will likely face the greatest impact, while the two-hour delayed opening and commercial vehicle restrictions will help keep our roads clear at crucial times. I encourage all residents to take caution, remain vigilant, leave room for crews to salt and plow the roads, and follow all applicable safety protocols.”

“Troopers are ready to assist residents and commuters throughout the state, both on and off of the highways, for the duration of the storm should they be needed,” said New Jersey State Police Superintendent and State Director of Emergency Management Colonel Patrick J. Callahan. “We cannot do it without you, so we ask you stay off the roads if possible so plow crews can do their jobs. Please use caution when traveling and prepare an emergency kit for use at home and for your vehicle. Don’t forget to check on your neighbors and lend a hand if you are able.”

“Commercial vehicle travel restrictions reduce dangerous situations on our highways and keep our roadways clear for our crews and emergency responders,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “Safety is always our primary focus, especially during severe weather events. We want everyone to get home safe every night.”

“Our primary focus during weather emergencies is to keep New Jerseyans safe, secure and warm. We are constantly in touch with the utilities to monitor outages and their performance,” said NJBPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso. “If you lose power, we urge you to call your utility to report it. Don’t count on anyone else reporting it for you. Lastly, I urge everyone to stay clear of downed power lines to avoid any unnecessary tragedies.”

The Governor encourages New Jerseyans to visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information. Residents should also pay attention to local forecasts, warnings, and watches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QACiY_0lHnuROz00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Mayor Venezia Implores NJ Transit to Take Over Bus Route Vacated by DeCamp
Bloomfield, NJ22 hours ago
Nor'easter Brings Heavy Snowfall in NY and NJ; Strong Winds Follow
New York City, NY1 day ago
D&R Canal Towpath Clean Up Set for Friday Afternoon
Hamilton Township, NJ3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Essex County Elected Officials Respond to DeCamp Bus Halt from Montclair to NYC
Montclair, NJ19 hours ago
Town Jitney Will Offer West Orange Residents Alternatives to DeCamp Bus Closing
West Orange, NJ16 hours ago
NJ Health Care Quality Institute Announces Plainfield as Mayor’s Wellness Campaign “Healthy Town”
Plainfield, NJ1 day ago
Hackensack Fire Department Aids New Milford in Vehicle Crash
New Milford, NJ4 hours ago
City Council Calls on State to Support New Jersey City University
Jersey City, NJ3 hours ago
Phillipsburg Approves Matt Noel as Recreation Director
Phillipsburg, NJ7 hours ago
Morris Plains School District Referendum Officially Passes
Morris Plains, NJ20 hours ago
Firefighters Battle Blaze in Barnegat on Tuesday, March 21
Barnegat Township, NJ6 hours ago
Route 287 Delays in Piscataway: Overturned Box Truck Closes Exit 9 Southbound Ramp
Piscataway Township, NJ1 day ago
County Health Department Holding Free Lead Screening Clinic for Kids
Westampton, NJ9 hours ago
Scotch Plains Council Authorizes $3.8M for Improvements to Brookside Park, Including Turf Fields
Scotch Plains, NJ16 hours ago
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey authorizes $12M airport project at Newark Liberty International
New York City, NY2 days ago
Council President Thomas Brennan will not seek reelection
Belmar, NJ5 hours ago
DeCamp Bus Lines to Cease Commuter Services to and from New York City
Montclair, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy