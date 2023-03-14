Open in App
Chatham, NJ
TAPinto.net

Delayed Opening for Chatham Schools on Tuesday, March 14; Afternoon Kindergarten and Pre-School Sessions are Canceled

By TAPinto Chatham Staff,

8 days ago

CHATHAM, NJ -- Because of the forecast for inclement weather, the School District of the Chathams will operate on a 90-minute delayed opening on Tuesday, March 14, according to an announcement from Chatham Superintendent Michael LaSusa on Monday night.

"It is possible that Chatham will not receive much snow," LaSusa said in his digital message. "However, a state of emergency just took effect for Morris County and many of our staff live in areas north of Chatham that are forecast to receive more significant snow."

Afternoon preschool and kindergarten sessions are canceled. If it is necessary to close schools for a "snow day", parents and students will be notified by no later than 8 a.m.

