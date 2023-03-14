Phillipsburg High School is Taking the Pledge

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg High School includes everyone as they paws-i-tively impact the school by taking the pledge for acceptance and respect.

The power of young people to positively impact their school community by promoting social inclusion was embraced by over 200 taking the pledge on the first day at Phillipsburg High School.

Take Action Today

School climate has been a topic nationally. The district is building an understanding and school-wide awareness for acceptance by taking the pledge activities, including all students, teachers, staff, and administrators.

An inclusive school climate that fosters understanding and respect for all can influence how students think and act within and beyond the school. School-wide opportunities focused on social inclusion raise awareness and create an educational environment where respect and acceptance are the norms and all students feel included and engaged.

Phillipsburg plans to create opportunities for ALL students to participate.

Some people will share their talents, abilities, friendship or just a hello in the hallway with a smile to someone new. People with intellectual disAbilities in our Phillipsburg community look forward to sharing this upcoming week with you. Take the time to be kind.

Take the time to go ALL IN with the Phillipsburg High School students.

Read more:

The Odds are Ever in Our Favor: Phillipsburg High School to Take the Pledge for Inclusion























