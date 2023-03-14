Open in App
Lakeland, FL
See more from this location?
ABC Action News WFTS

Plans to add FlixBus route from Lakeland to Tampa, Orlando, Miami

By Rebecca Petit,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C09NW_0lHnpIoJ00

There could soon be another bus service available for Polk County commuters.

“I don’t think rush hour is a problem. It’s all day there’s traffic. It doesn’t even matter what time,” said Angelina Antell.

For Angelina Antell driving on U.S. Highway 98 in Lakeland can be frustrating.

“One, there’s always accidents over here. I think that’s what really gets it backed up, because every other day I feel like there’s a big accident,” she said.

Antell moved to Lakeland last year from New York. She would like to see more public transit available in Lakeland, so she could visit surrounding cities.

“In New York, I feel like there’s even less traffic sometimes because everyone takes the subways, trains and the buses,” said Antell.

Lakeland drivers may soon have more options to get from point A to point B.

FlixBus is planning to stop in Lakeland during its routes between Tampa, Orlando and Miami. The bus service will pick up and drop off riders at Gow B. Fields Park and Ride, located on U.S. 98 near I-4.

“Parking is free in the Gow Fields Park and Ride. That’s the great thing about that,” said Dave Walters with Citrus Connection.

The Park and Ride is owned by Citrus Connection, Polk County’s public transit system.

“Polk County and Lakeland specifically is growing tremendously. So, there’s always a need for public transportation and we have 34 routes out there that ultimately can get you to the park and ride. So, an additional service that gets people moving to Tampa, Orlando and Miami is critical,” Walters said.

Leaders at Citrus Connection said a FlixBus stop could alleviate traffic and also improve the quality of life for hundreds of drivers who commute to Orlando for work.

“You’re on the bus, you can read, you can check emails, you can listen to music, you can take a nap. You can't do that behind the wheel of a car,” Walters said.

The agreement with FlixBus will be presented on March 28 to the board of directors of the Lakeland Area Mass Transit District, which oversees the Citrus Connection.

If approved, FlixBus would start service in Lakeland on March 30.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Tampa ranked amongst worst places to live with allergies, new report says
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Discover The Longest Tunnel in Florida
Miami, FL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tampa unveils colorful crosswalk as part of Crosswalks to Classrooms initiative
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Lakeland, Bartow, Tarpon Springs among 30 cities that issued proclamations for fake country
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
City of Tampa holds workshops on Twiggs Street safety improvement project
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
TECO pole 'destroyed' following Tampa crash; road expected to be closed for hours
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Florida Spring Breaker Wins $1 Million Bucks
Sarasota, FL3 days ago
USF football leaves no stone unturned
Tampa, FL2 hours ago
VIDEO: Gunman with devil mask tries to enter Mons Venus in Florida, gets taken down by security guards
Tampa, FL23 hours ago
Pasco Deputies: 2 Missing-Runaway Girls Last Seen In Zephyrhills, May Be In Tampa
Zephyrhills, FL3 days ago
Florida man missing after boat capsizes during trip with stepfather
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
St. Pete bar provides LGBTQ-friendly hangout for the community
Tampa, FL22 hours ago
City of Sarasota reconciles with boaters regarding future of boat ramp
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Crash cleared on I-275 North in St. Pete after causing delays
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
10 St. Petersburg Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
18 arrested in St. Petersburg human trafficking sting: police
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Man, 88, fatally struck by car while trying to cross St. Pete road
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Child hospitalized after pool incident in Sarasota
Sarasota, FL3 days ago
Officials recover two bodies from Lake Eloise in Winter Haven
Winter Haven, FL3 days ago
Unwanted visitor ruins spring break in Florida—toxic algae
Sarasota, FL3 days ago
Driver wanted in Sarasota hit-and-run that injured officer
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Despite growing petition, St. Patrick’s Day tradition continues in Tampa
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Feeding Tampa Bay employees fostering relationships to help families in need
Clearwater, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy