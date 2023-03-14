Open in App
ABC7

Why did Silicon Valley Bank collapse? Is First Republic next? Expert explains.

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DVWO_0lHnobUl00

As the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank still unfolds, many customers of other regional and mid-sized banks, such as First Republic, are wondering how a bank run like the one that just occurred could happen. And, more importantly, are wondering if it could happen again to their bank.

Rodney Ramcharan, a professor of finance and business economics at USC Marshall School of Business, says the fallout of SVB's collapse could impact other banks, but that it is unclear if what caused SVB's collapse could happen at other banks.

What started the bank run at SVB was, first, the bank was exposed to the interest rate increases put out by the Federal Reserve starting last year, as it invested much of its deposits from the tech industry into long-term treasury bonds that decreased in value after the rate hikes.

Then, over time, depositors began withdrawing some funds, forcing SVB to sell its bond holdings at a loss.

As SVB began taking on these losses, depositors at the bank began to question the solvency of the bank, causing them to withdraw more funds to avoid the loss of their money if the bank were to collapse.

As more people withdrew funds from SVB, the more bonds the bank had to sell at a loss.

"Again, it's selling safe assets, but it is selling them at a loss because the value of the assets has gone down because of the interest rate increase the Fed has put in place in the last year or so," said Ramcharan.

Ramcharan also said that the current bank crisis is different from the bank collapse of 2008 because in that situation, banks had invested in unsafe assets called subprime mortgages. In the case of SVB, the bank invested in what is considered a safe asset: U.S. treasury bonds.

Also different from the 2008 financial meltdown, the federal government has said it will bail out depositors from collapsed banks, and not the banks themselves.

"I think that the government, and the Fed, has issued almost a blanket statement, so that deposits are safe," said Ramcharan. "The government has signaled, such is the case of SVB or smaller banks, that if they were to get in trouble, the government is prepared to bail these banks. Not bail them out, but bail the depositors out. Even those with deposits in excess of $250,000."

It is the $250,000 limit on insured deposits by the FDIC that in part caused customers to pull their money out of SVB, leading to the collapse last week.

As for whether the Fed will continue to increase interest rates as scheduled next week, Ramcharan said the Fed is unlikely to continue the increases as planned.

"I think the bond market today seemed to have taken the view that the Fed will slow the pace at which it is going to raise rates. It's difficult to forecast what exactly the Fed will do, but the one thing that we can say is that the likelihood of a 50 basis point (0.5%) hike has gone down a great deal."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL10 days ago
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Jenna Bush Hager's Huge Career Announcement: 'Congratulations!'
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Girl Dies After Dad Removes Her From Daycare, Leads Police on Chase: Cops
Houston, TX1 day ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO2 days ago
Famed Actress Hospitalized in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Man who was formerly homeless says running saved his life
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
James Reimer: Citing Christian faith, San Jose Sharks player chooses not to wear Pride-themed jersey
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Ventura County crews working to pump water, repair damage from Camarillo sinkhole
Camarillo, CA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy