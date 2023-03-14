Open in App
KX News

Senate Bill aims to expand the 988 hotline

By Christina Randall,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pow_0lHnmdBn00

( KXNET ) — The 988 Hotline was created to help those suffering from mental health issues. However, lawmakers are now saying we need to improve the service.

Senate Bill 2149 would establish a tax to improve and expand services for the hotline. Anyone who calls would be charged between 25 to 30 cents per month.

This tax would ensure those answering the hotline would be provided decent wages and it would help the hotline itself to provide services for those who desperately need them.

You’re in Luck: Discounted Lyft Rides this St. Patrick’s Day weekend

“There has been a serious, serious increase in mental health demands,” stated Senator Kathy Hogan. “Whether it’s been in emergency rooms or in the jails. Some jails say 30% of their people are there primarily because of behavioral health, substance abuse, or behavioral disorders. We know that people are really suffering right now.”

Senator Hogan says we are in a mental health crisis, and resources to help those suffering from mental illness aren’t really there.

She says helping expand the 988 Hotline isn’t a complete solution but it is a step forward in the right direction.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Girls Night Out’ gets kicked out of Minot
Minot, ND21 hours ago
Man’s attempt to kidnap child from school bus stop thwarted by group of kids: Police
Gaithersburg, MD1 day ago
The City Of Minot’s flood wall protection plan
Minot, ND2 hours ago
Bismarck Expressway lane closure starts Thursday
Bismarck, ND2 hours ago
Burleigh County will require permits for CO2 pipelines
Bismarck, ND23 hours ago
Giving the gift of reading in Surrey
Surrey, ND18 hours ago
What to do if you think you are being followed
Mandan, ND15 hours ago
What’s the buzz at the North Dakota State Spelling Bee?
Bismarck, ND1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy