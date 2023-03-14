Senate Bill aims to expand the 988 hotline

( KXNET ) — The 988 Hotline was created to help those suffering from mental health issues. However, lawmakers are now saying we need to improve the service.

Senate Bill 2149 would establish a tax to improve and expand services for the hotline. Anyone who calls would be charged between 25 to 30 cents per month.

This tax would ensure those answering the hotline would be provided decent wages and it would help the hotline itself to provide services for those who desperately need them.

“There has been a serious, serious increase in mental health demands,” stated Senator Kathy Hogan. “Whether it’s been in emergency rooms or in the jails. Some jails say 30% of their people are there primarily because of behavioral health, substance abuse, or behavioral disorders. We know that people are really suffering right now.”

Senator Hogan says we are in a mental health crisis, and resources to help those suffering from mental illness aren’t really there.

She says helping expand the 988 Hotline isn’t a complete solution but it is a step forward in the right direction.

