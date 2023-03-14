Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Racy social media posts flagged for Ohio police commission member

By Ed Gallek,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qt2Au_0lHnkKpM00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a background check flagged “explicit/racy” social media posts tied to a man named to a new commission overseeing Cleveland police.

And, we found it was no secret to people at the top at city hall. So, we investigated. We obtained a social media background report done on Gregory Reaves.

The mayor appointed him and many others to form the new Cleveland Police Commission.

But, the social media check on Reaves flagged 92 posts for explicit or racy images. Dozens of others for obscene language or sexual impropriety.

Proposal to add storage at fireworks facility concerns some in Hudson

We shared that with Laura Cowan, a domestic violence survivor active in fighting against abuse of women.

“I’m appalled. Being a survivor of domestic violence,” she said. “What’s his mindset when a case does come before them, and it’s something about a woman? How would he feel? How would he judge it?”

Last October, mayor Justin Bibb revealed the people chosen by his office for the Commission, saying, “These nominees were carefully- selected.”

At that time, Reaves told us, no one would find anything offensive in his social media accounts.

He told us in October, “I do consider myself funny at times, but I would never be offensive, purposely, to anybody.”

He did not return repeated messages for this story.

Back in October, the I-Team requested the background checks on the nominees to the police commission. City hall just released these records four months later. We found some of the flagged social media posts were recent, and others went back a couple of years.

Cleveland police union attorney Henry Hilow said, “It begs the question. What due diligence was used in appointing the board?”

Hilow points out, the new commission will oversee police discipline, yet officers could be punished for the kinds of social media posts flagged in the Reaves background report.

Attorney Hilow added, “Termination. 30 days. It would be a significant penalty for this activity.”

For this story, the Mayor’s Office released a statement saying:

Social media background checks were conducted on the personal accounts of all nominees prior to their appointment to the Community Police Commission.

The platform used to conduct background checks utilizes AI to analyze posts and images and searches for keywords, likes and comments.

We expected to find results like this. We do not believe the results found in this background check, on a personal account, interfere with the commissioner’s ability to serve on the CPC today. This is a citizen-led commission that brings together a diverse group of individuals from all walks of life. We are grateful for the commissioners’ willingness to serve and for their commitment to the community and the work ahead.

Still, Laura Cowan sees a red flag. She added, “I just don’t know how that would’ve slipped through. How could that slip through?”

We also found a woman appointed to the commission had a dozen explicit images flagged in her social media background.

Summit Co murder victims identified; fourth victim survives

And we are still waiting for the city to release more records we’ve requested on all of this.

While the mayor’s office nominated the majority of the members on the new commission, the entire group also went through a review by Cleveland City Council.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Pizza delivery driver punched, robbed in Akron
Akron, OH1 day ago
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen responds after attack by Ohio teen
Avon, OH23 hours ago
Ohio city named one of the best ‘Foodie Cities in the U.S’
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Death of 2-year-old investigated in Summit County
Tallmadge, OH2 days ago
Ohio man charged in federal drug case sentenced to prison
Akron, OH2 days ago
Ohio man receives sentence for killing infant son
Austintown, OH2 days ago
Ohio man who attacked girlfriend stabbed by neighbor: Police
Canton, OH2 days ago
I-Team uncovers more of Cleveland mayor’s travel, what it costs you
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Moreland Hills mayor passes away suddenly
Moreland Hills, OH5 days ago
Cleveland FBI investigate robbery at Ohio Savings Bank
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Cleveland City Hall Staffer on Administrative Leave Following "Concerning Comments"
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
The reborn Ringling Bros. circus is coming to Ohio
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Akron basketball player Romeo Travis pleads guilty to tax fraud
Akron, OH7 hours ago
Man who posed as cop to kidnap Cleveland girl in 2019 must be re-sentenced, appeals court says
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
NASA Glenn Research Center brings back behind-the-scenes tours at Ohio facilities
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Couple indicted for allegedly locking girl in room, nailing windows shut
Sebring, OH5 days ago
Local doctors, pharmacist mentioned in federal opioid lawsuit
Youngstown, OH8 days ago
City of Elyria issues warnings to troubled event center
Elyria, OH7 days ago
Woman’s body found in Tallmadge, police say
Tallmadge, OH7 days ago
Fleeing on foot, Cleveland driver arrested with felony drugs: Parma Police Blotter
Parma, OH6 days ago
Victims in Akron, Ohio, triple homicide identified
Akron, OH8 days ago
1 arrested with fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in Wooster, police say
Wooster, OH6 days ago
Thieves getting bolder: Police threatened, taunted and shot by suspects in stolen KIAs
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Police investigating after Cleveland officer shot
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
Charges filed in death of 7-year-old CLE boy
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
Akron family mourns mother killed at red light by suspected drunk driver
Akron, OH5 days ago
Mistrial granted in Alishah Pointer murder case
East Cleveland, OH8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy