'Too Close For Comfort': Steve Irwin's Kids Are Putting Their Lives 'In Danger' By Doing Wild Zoo Stunts With Animals, Friends Fear

O'Connor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Steve Irwin 's animal-loving children are following in his footsteps and as proud as that could have made their late father, friends, and fans fear that Bindi and Robert may end up hurt, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The brother-sister duo shares the same passion for wildlife as their daredevil dad, captivating the masses with "dangerous stunts" at their Australia Zoo .

Joe Russo / MEGA

Insiders said 19-year-old Robert eggs on crocodiles to take bites out of his hand, while his 24-year-old sibling rubs noses with sharp-toothed dingos and giant pythons .

"Robert is constantly putting his life in danger with the zoo's crocodiles and has come close to losing a limb," spilled one insider. "Anything could happen. The animals could chase, and he could fall backwards, and no one would be able to save him in time."

Sources said that Bindi is just as audacious as her younger brother, and has been " getting a little too close for comfort " with the snakes and wild dogs, leaving many worried about the much-beloved pair.

MEGA

Their father, Steve, notably became a household name in the 1990s with his Crocodile Hunter fame and charming personality. Fans were devastated when his life was tragically cut short in September 2006 following a freak accident.

The famed zookeeper and environmentalist died after he was pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming a documentary in the Great Barrier Reef.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Andrew Carlile / MEGA

Steve's biographer, Tommy Donovan , previously revealed the unfortunate incident was caught on tape, although it was never released to the public.

"If he needs help he will ask for it. Even if he is eaten by a shark or croc, the main thing he wants is that it be filmed," said Donovan.

Bindi and Robert have since continued their father's legacy alongside their mother, Terri Irwin .

Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Last fall, Bindi shared a message in his honor while referencing her own daughter.

"Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would've been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad," she gushed. "Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Terri for comment.