As TRON Lightcycle / Run prepares to officially open to the public, a new adjacent food spot will also soon light up Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom.

The kiosk will serve up food and drinks that draw inspiration from the futuristic environment around you, Disney said in a blog post.

READ: Disney announces virtual queue, locker system for TRON Lightcycle / Run

Among the menu items Disney announced are the Chocolate Cake Doughnut Holes topped with mocha sauce and Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee, also topped with mocha sauce, to start the morning. There will also be “Digital Dumplings” in two different flavors: buffalo chicken and beef and broccoli.

For a sweet pick-me-up, Energy Bytes will offer Strawberry IceOform – strawberry ice cream mochi, graham crackers and cheesecake foam – and Watermelon Refresher with yuzu and ginger.

READ: Iconic Disney Parks treat heading to grocery stores

Energy Bytes will open soon; an official opening date was not announced.

TRON Lightcycle / Run is currently hosting a preview for passholders. It will officially open to the public on April 4.

READ: ‘Tron,’ ‘Moana’ and ‘Zootopia’: D23 Expo details new attractions coming to Walt Disney World

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.