The Coloradoan

Taste of Fort Collins announces 2023 headliners

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan,

8 days ago
It might not feel like it, but summer isn't too far away.

Want proof? Look no further than our first big summer festival announcement.

Taste of Fort Collins recently unveiled the headliners for its 2023 event.

This year's Taste of Fort Collins headliners are ...

The All-American Rejects will headline the festival on Saturday, June 10 while Lil Jon will headline it Sunday, June 11, according to organizer Townsquare Media, which recently posted the headliner announcement on its website.

The rest of the festival's music lineup has not been announced yet.

The festival will mark Lil Jon's first Northern Colorado appearance, according to Townsquare Media. The All-American Rejects are no strangers to Fort Collins, though, having performed at New Belgium Brewing after Tour de Fat in 2017.

You voted. We counted:The winner of our March Madness sandwich bracket is ...

What we know about Taste of Fort Collins (so far)

It's still early days, but we know the food and music festival will take place June 10-11 in Fort Collins' Washington Park.

Like in years past, it will feature a kids zone, food vendors and live music. Weekend passes will cost $22, giving you access to both days of the festival. If weekend passes sell out, you can still purchase single-day passes for $15, according to the event's website. Festival organizers recommend you get to the festival early — before 4 p.m. June 10 and before 3 p.m. June 11 — to avoid long lines.

