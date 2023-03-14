Open in App
WNCT

Cooper orders efforts to fill more government jobs in NC

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cJBj_0lHngnN900

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — With continued challenges to fill employee vacancies, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper told the state personnel office on Monday to act to ensure that more positions don’t necessarily require a college degree for applicants.

Cooper’s executive order , which covers Cabinet-level agencies, is designed to encourage more people to apply for state jobs.

Cooper tells the Office of State Human Resources to add language to job postings that clarifies directly related experience can be a substitute for an education requirement in most state jobs. Already about 75% of state job classifications either don’t require a higher education degree or permit experience as an education substitute, Cooper’s office said.

“We want more qualified candidates to apply for positions across state government,” State Human Resources Director Barbara Gibson said in the release. “People who have been working in a similar role successfully for years should be on equal footing with applicants with academic degrees.”

There are about 1,400 permanent or temporary state government job openings currently on state government’s career portal, according to a Cooper news release.

The order also directs efforts within Cabinet agencies to eliminate management preferences to hire people with degrees. Those agencies will receive training to help applicants meet minimum applicant standards.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NC leaders discuss issues facing rural communities
Raleigh, NC8 hours ago
Governor Cooper tours child care center in Goldsboro
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Miracle House of Hope Ministries illegally soliciting in SC
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
NC bill honoring slain mom of 2 would allow more survivors to pursue domestic violence court cases
Raleigh, NC18 hours ago
North Carolina’s youngest defendant sentenced to prison for his role in Jan. 6 attack at U.S. Capitol
Washington, DC1 day ago
Biden to declare two new national monuments in Nevada, Texas
Nevada, TX1 day ago
Georgia attorney convicted on Jan. 6 charges
Americus, GA1 day ago
Mushroom magic! Virginia mushroom growers prepare crops
Moneta, VA2 hours ago
Giant African snail invasion lands part of Florida in quarantine
New Port Richey, FL1 day ago
Florida fugitive arrested in Greenville lied about identity during previous arrest, officials say
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Graham warns Trump arrest would ‘blow up our country’
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Chase, crash after cars stolen from Rocky Mount dealership; NC auto lot thefts rise to 24 cars stolen in just a month
Rocky Mount, NC1 day ago
‘It felt very surreal’: Florida surfer ‘having nightmares’ after shark attack
Fort Pierce, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy