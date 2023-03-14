Open in App
Winter Park, FL
See more from this location?
YourErie

Florida woman charged after boyfriend dies in suitcase

By Taylor Delandro,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRuMF_0lHngY5800

Warning: Some viewers may find the video in this case disturbing, discretion is advised.

( NewsNation ) — The pre-trial conference for a Florida woman accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase, recording his repeated cries for help and leaving him locked inside until he died, is set to begin this month.

Sarah Boone, 42, faces second-degree murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office .

Boone’s defense attorney said she plans to use a battered spouse defense when she goes to trial, WOFL-TV reported .

Could SVB collapse have a ripple effect through the economy?

Mark Nejame, a criminal defense attorney, told NewsNation Boone’s lawyers would have a “tough road for them to go through,” if they use that as their defense.

“Florida does recognize battered women syndrome or battered spouse syndrome, I should say. It’s typically the woman who’s the victim in these matters but you have to really show that [the abuse] is perpetual, that it’s ongoing, that it escalated,” he explained.

During a pre-trial hearing in January 2022, the defense attorney said the case was “not ready for trial,” and he needed to meet with Boone and find subject matter experts for her defense, WOFL reported.

A pre-trial conference was set for March 28 with a possible trial happening the week of April 10.

In February 2020, Boone called authorities from her Winter Park home and told dispatchers her boyfriend was dead . Investigators said she claimed they had been drinking the night before and agreed it would be funny if Torres got into the suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek, according to an arrest affidavit from the Sheriff’s Office.

Boone admitted she zipped Torres into the suitcase, went upstairs to bed and awoke the next morning to find him still inside and unresponsive, the document alleged.

What is the Willow Project? 5 things to know about new oil drilling in Alaska

The Sheriff’s Office said Boone’s statements didn’t line up with video evidence found on her phone showing a blue suitcase facing downward with Torres trying to free himself. In the video, he called for help and yelled that he couldn’t breathe, deputies wrote in the affidavit.

Boone could be heard laughing and saying: “Yeah, that’s what you do when you choke me,” according to the document.

In December 2021, Boone sent a written letter to the judge citing several concerns, specifically regarding an alleged lack of communication from the judge overseeing her case or her defense attorney, WOFL reported.

According to online records, Boone did not file a request for a new lawyer. She also said she was planning to send a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis about “the mismanagement of my case.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Florida man allegedly shoots Detroit man on I-90 in Pennsylvania
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
‘It felt very surreal’: Florida surfer ‘having nightmares’ after shark attack
Fort Pierce, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Erie man sentenced for similar charges he faced back in 2017
Erie, PA7 days ago
Chautauqua County raid sees 9 people facing charges
Dunkirk, NY7 days ago
Six year old who allegedly shot teacher in Virginia will not face charges: report
Newport News, VA13 days ago
Girl Dies After Dad Removes Her From Daycare, Leads Police on Chase: Cops
Houston, TX1 day ago
Tom Cruise Will Reportedly Take ‘No Part’ In Daughter Suri’s Upcoming Big Life Choice
New York City, NY1 day ago
Biden quietly signs one of his term's most harmful and oppressive measures yet
Washington, DC1 day ago
Parents of missing 14-year-old boy in Indiana FORCED him to wear 'disturbing' T-shirt
Eaton, IN1 day ago
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus, OH11 days ago
Missing: Amanda DuBois, 37, last seen at Roseville hotel
Roseville, MN5 days ago
Man assaults PSP trooper, gets arrested
Columbus, PA2 days ago
5-year-old dies in Highway 10 crash near Ramsey, 4-year-old has life-threatening injuries
Ramsey, MN5 days ago
Chautauqua County deputies respond to baseball bat fight
Bemus Point, NY7 days ago
2 inmates caught at IHOP after using toothbrush to escape jail
Newport News, VA8 hours ago
Four teens, 8-year-old dead in Scarsdale, NY car crash
Scarsdale, NY2 days ago
Another major retail store is closing in Minnesota
Minneapolis, MN6 days ago
Disturbing Scottie Morris detail spotted in t-shirt photo as mystery deepens over 14-year-old boy’s disappearance
Eaton, IN2 days ago
Colorado dentist accused of murdering wife searched for ‘poisons they don’t test for’: affidavit
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of 21-year-old
Erie, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy