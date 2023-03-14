Open in App
California State
FOX 5 San Diego

Yosemite National Park extends closure as another winter storm heads toward California

By Iman Palm,

8 days ago

Yosemite National Park will remain closed as another atmospheric river moves into California.

“Yosemite will remain closed through Thursday, March 16—possibly longer. A partial reopening on March 17 is a best-case scenario,” park officials said on Twitter .

Yosemite National Park has been closed since the last winter storm in early March, which dumped up to 15 feet of snow on park grounds. Park crews worked to clear the snow and restore critical services before allowing guests back inside.

California’s winter storm closed these national parks

Many California residents will wake up to heavy rain showers Tuesday morning. The rain is expected to last until Wednesday.

For Southern California, the National Weather Service is forecasting rainfall totals to be within the two- to four-inches range for the coastal areas and valley areas, and up to six inches in the foothill communities.

Yet another storm headed for Southern California; 2-4 inches of rain expected in Los Angeles

Some areas, like western Ventura County and the southeastern Santa Barbara County mountains, can see as much as seven inches of rain.

Due to the heavy rain, weather officials warned that flooding is possible in certain areas.

“There will likely be widespread and significant roadway flooding across the region from this storm, but there may also be more significant flooding, with mud and debris flows, rockslides, and some flooding of creeks and rivers,” NWS said.

