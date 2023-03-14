In-N-Out ‘cookout truck’ to serve mini versions of classics

SAN DIEGO — In-N-Out enthusiasts can now bring the fast-food restaurant to them with their very own “cookout truck.”

Lynsi Snyder, the granddaughter of late In-N-Out Burger co-founder Esther Snyder, made the announcement on Instagram to honor her grandmother’s “giving legacy.”

“The best part about this truck is that, in honor of my Grandma and her love for helping children, it supports the In-N-Out Burger Foundation’s efforts in assisting children who have been victims of child abuse. So, let’s get that truck on the road and help give children an abuse free childhood and a future,” Lynsi Snyder said.

The special truck equipped with a staff will be reserved for children and youth events, offering mini versions of In-N-Out’s classic hamburger, cheeseburger, Double-Double, fries as well as fountain drinks, according to the Esther Snyder Cookout Truck’s website .

How to make it happen

Customers are advised to provide an area with 85 feet of parking space, 14 feet overhead clearance and a width of at least 15 feet on a flat surface.

“Please secure any required authorizations for your location, along with a map of your location and desired positioning of the trailer,” the website adds.

Those planning to hold the event are asked to provide seats and trash cans, as well as designate someone to handle transactions.

For additional information, please call one of the Cookout Coordinators at 888-700-7774.

