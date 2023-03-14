Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

In-N-Out ‘cookout truck’ to serve mini versions of classics

By Domenick Candelieri,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cmge2_0lHngP8b00

SAN DIEGO — In-N-Out enthusiasts can now bring the fast-food restaurant to them with their very own “cookout truck.”

Lynsi Snyder, the granddaughter of late In-N-Out Burger co-founder Esther Snyder, made the announcement on Instagram to honor her grandmother’s “giving legacy.”

“The best part about this truck is that, in honor of my Grandma and her love for helping children, it supports the In-N-Out Burger Foundation’s efforts in assisting children who have been victims of child abuse. So, let’s get that truck on the road and help give children an abuse free childhood and a future,” Lynsi Snyder said.

The special truck equipped with a staff will be reserved for children and youth events, offering mini versions of In-N-Out’s classic hamburger, cheeseburger, Double-Double, fries as well as fountain drinks, according to the Esther Snyder Cookout Truck’s website .

For the love of lumpia: This famous Filipino food truck has evolved into a San Diego restaurant

How to make it happen

Customers are advised to provide an area with 85 feet of parking space, 14 feet overhead clearance and a width of at least 15 feet on a flat surface.

“Please secure any required authorizations for your location, along with a map of your location and desired positioning of the trailer,” the website adds.

Those planning to hold the event are asked to provide seats and trash cans, as well as designate someone to handle transactions.

For additional information, please call one of the Cookout Coordinators at 888-700-7774.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Get ready to eat! Where to dine during San Diego Restaurant Week
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Legoland California bringing San Diego to Miniland U.S.A
San Diego, CA1 hour ago
Fry it up! New crispy chicken sandwich spot by Sam the Cooking Guy opens in Little Italy
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Diego among best places to visit in Spring & this is why
San Diego, CA1 hour ago
Bryson Tiller to kick off return tour in San Diego
San Diego, CA1 day ago
It’s ‘ridiculicious’: Popular ‘best-burger’ joint opens first San Diego location
Carlsbad, CA4 days ago
Driver swims to safety after SUV rolls into Mission Bay
San Diego, CA21 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band coming to San Diego
San Diego, CA1 day ago
110-foot tree in Balboa Park topples amid gusty winds
San Diego, CA19 hours ago
South Bay braces for another storm punch
San Diego, CA15 hours ago
San Diego City Attorney sues 2 large automakers over vehicle theft concerns
San Diego, CA2 days ago
More rain moves into San Diego
San Diego, CA20 hours ago
San Diego Chicken Pie Shop in North Park offers Pi Day deals
San Diego, CA8 days ago
Port of San Diego bans sidewalk blocking outside Rady Shell
San Diego, CA3 days ago
RV catches fire along Jamul road
Jamul, CA3 days ago
City of San Diego to host career fair
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Watch on FOX 5: San Diego Loyal SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC
San Diego, CA22 hours ago
Where to get Pi Day deals around San Diego
San Diego, CA8 days ago
Driver crashes into gas station near San Diego airport
San Diego, CA2 days ago
FBI searching for man last seen in San Diego
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Former Amazon delivery driver sentenced for stealing Encinitas woman's dog
Encinitas, CA5 days ago
San Diego River floods nearby streets
San Diego, CA15 hours ago
Is this San Diego’s rainiest ‘water year’ on record?
San Diego, CA18 hours ago
Dozens of flights delayed at San Diego airport amid storm
San Diego, CA23 hours ago
SeaWorld San Diego rescue team discusses beached whale death
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Sinkhole closes road in El Cajon: police
El Cajon, CA3 days ago
FOX 5 rides along with CHP on St. Patrick’s Day
San Diego, CA4 days ago
The Civic Center Plaza could be in for a major makeover
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Dog matching description of canine abandoned at shelter found, dies
Rancho Santa Fe, CA5 days ago
Two-alarm fire destroys multiple cars in Chula Vista apartment complex
Chula Vista, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy