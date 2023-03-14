Open in App
Former Jets QB Mike White signing with Dolphins: AP source

8 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have agreed to sign former New York Jets quarterback Mike White to a two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Miami on Friday picked up the fifth-year option on starting QB Tua Tagovailoa’s rookie contract, and the Dolphins are bringing in White as a backup. Teddy Bridgewater played behind Tagovailoa last season and started two games as Tagovailoa missed time with concussions.

White started four games for the Jets last season after New York demoted struggling starter Zach Wilson. White was 1-3 as a starter with 1,192 passing yards, three TDs and four interceptions in 2022. He missed two games late last season with fractured ribs after taking several hard hits in a Week 14 loss to Buffalo.

New York Yankees great Joe Pepitone dies at 82

The Jets are pursuing a possible trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

White, who turns 28 on March 25, is a South Florida native and played part of his college career at South Florida.

The Dolphins also added linebacker help, agreeing to a two-year deal with David Long, according to the same person with knowledge of the deal, speaking again on condition of anonymity because it had not been finalized.

Long was drafted in 2019 in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans out of West Virginia, where he was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

Before going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury last season, Long had 86 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions.

The 26-year-old Long has good coverage skills and fits well with the scheme of new Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who was hired in January .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

