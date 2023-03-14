Open in App
Cullman, AL
The Cullman Tribune

West Elementary hosts Rapid-Deploy Safe Room System demo

By Tiffany McKoy,

8 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – KT Security Solutions on Monday hosted a demonstration of its Rapid-Deploy Safe Room System at West Elementary School. The system is a functional whiteboard that can be customized to fit any classroom and expands into a fold-out room in under 10 seconds. It serves as a protective shield against ballistic threats and severe weather. Two have already been installed in classrooms at West Elementary.

In attendance were Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman; Congressman Robert Aderholt, R-Alabama; Alabama State Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey; Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff; Cullman Police Chief David Nassetta; West Elementary Principal Dr. Jay Page; and KT Security Solutions Owner Kevin Thomas.

Thomas explained that after the May 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, he thought it was time to take action to protect our children.

“I can’t control policies, I don’t control gun control, I don’t control mental illness, I don’t control them. I’m not a policy maker; I’m just a contractor who lives out in the woods in Jones Chapel,” he said. “ But what we do have control over is the ability to make things that are innovative, in the meantime.”

“The answer is not simply just to take away all guns. I think we have a real mental health crisis in this country.” Aderholt stated. “With KT Solutions, they very well have a great answer in making sure that we protect our most valuable resources in our country, and that’s our students and our young people.”

Aderholt said he hopes the Rapid-Deploy Safe Room System will not only be implemented in schools in Alabama, but also nationwide.

According to Kallhoff and Thomas, this innovation is the first of its kind.

When asked about the cost of this new security system, Thomas said, “We don’t really have a markup in this very much; it’s going to be volume driven from a costing standpoint. This is probably somewhere in the $50,000-$60,000 range. That is delivered and installed.”

KT Security Solutions also plans to keep manufacturing in Jones Chapel for now and is currently building a new manufacturing facility there.

Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC All Rights Reserved

